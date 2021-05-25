Man found dead in dinosaur

There are everyday stories that surprise us, and unfortunately some of them end badly. The Darwin Awards also exist to keep the tragic and utterly inappropriate deaths in our memory. After all, everyday accidents are tragic at times and death can occur when you least expect it. A Spaniard has just paid the price by finding death in a terrible way; An accident the likes of which we rarely see, but which enables us to remember that we must always carefully weigh the risks we take in an unprecedented situation.

An inappropriate story

In Spain, a 39-year-old man was missing from his family for just a few hours when his body was finally found in an unusual place: in a paper mache statue of the Stegosaurus near Barcelona (precisely in Santa Coloma de Gramenet).

Catalan police had been alerted by a father and son who believed they saw something suspicious sticking out of the city’s large paper mache statue. Once there, the police could only see the tragedy.

After the initial elements of the investigation, the man wanted to recover his cellphone, which had fallen into the statue's mouth (under currently unknown circumstances) and thus penetrated through the dinosaur's head before falling into it. one of his legs, and get stuck there. According to the first publicly available elements of the investigation, the victim could be stuck in the leg of the Stegosaurus for several days before succumbing. The statue had to be opened in two in order to successfully extract the body. An autopsy should be done shortly to determine the exact causes of death.