Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Man forces hiker to secluded area of trail and sexually assaults her, CA cops say
World 

Man forces hiker to secluded area of trail and sexually assaults her, CA cops say

Nidhi Gandhi

A person compelled a girl right into a secluded space of a well-liked mountain climbing path and sexually assaulted her, California police stated.

The lady was on a noon hike on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21, when a person approached her from behind earlier than attacking her, in accordance with a Nov. 29 information launch from the Los Angeles Police Division.

The mountain climbing path is on Mulholland Drive, “a protracted, winding stretch of street by way of the Santa Monica mountains that’s well-known for its breathtaking views of the town and its historical past of well-known residents,” in accordance with Lodges.com.

The attacker is described as being about 30 years outdated “with a two-inch scar on his proper forearm,” police stated.

Police requested for anybody with info to contact them at 818-374-7717.

Man sexually assaults girl placing groceries in her automotive, Oklahoma police say

Knife-wielding man sexually assaults jogger throughout morning run, Colorado police say

Man raped girl after reducing her energy when she was showering, Colorado officers say

See also  Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle

You May Also Like

Dusty Baker takes another run at that elusive title

Dusty Baker takes another run at that elusive title

Nidhi Gandhi
Dreaming of $1.5B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

Dreaming of $1.5B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

Nidhi Gandhi
Julie Powell's Last Tweet Before Her Death at 49 Causes Confusion Among Fans

Julie Powell’s Last Tweet Before Her Death at 49 Causes Confusion Among Fans

Nidhi Gandhi