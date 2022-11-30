Man forces hiker to secluded area of trail and sexually assaults her, CA cops say

A person compelled a girl right into a secluded space of a well-liked mountain climbing path and sexually assaulted her, California police stated.

The lady was on a noon hike on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21, when a person approached her from behind earlier than attacking her, in accordance with a Nov. 29 information launch from the Los Angeles Police Division.

The mountain climbing path is on Mulholland Drive, “a protracted, winding stretch of street by way of the Santa Monica mountains that’s well-known for its breathtaking views of the town and its historical past of well-known residents,” in accordance with Lodges.com.

The attacker is described as being about 30 years outdated “with a two-inch scar on his proper forearm,” police stated.

Police requested for anybody with info to contact them at 818-374-7717.

Man sexually assaults girl placing groceries in her automotive, Oklahoma police say

Knife-wielding man sexually assaults jogger throughout morning run, Colorado police say

Man raped girl after reducing her energy when she was showering, Colorado officers say