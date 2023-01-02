Man arrested on attempted murder charges in machete attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A person accused of attacking police with a machete close to New York’s Occasions Sq. on New 12 months’s Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on tried homicide prices, police mentioned Monday.

Trevor Bickford, 19, additionally faces tried assault prices, the New York Police Division mentioned in a launch.

Bickford was hospitalized after police shot him within the shoulder in the course of the confrontation and was awaiting arraignment. It wasn’t instantly clear whether or not he had a lawyer who may communicate to the allegations.

A legislation enforcement official has advised The Related Press that investigators had been wanting into whether or not he was impressed by radical Islamic extremism.

The violence occurred about two hours earlier than midnight Saturday, simply exterior the high-security zone the place revelers are screened for weapons earlier than gaining entry to one of many world’s greatest and most well-known New 12 months’s celebrations.

Two of the officers had been struck with the machete earlier than the suspect was shot, authorities mentioned. The 2 officers had been hospitalized, one with a fractured cranium and the opposite with a nasty minimize, and had been anticipated to get better. So was the suspect.

