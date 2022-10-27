Man Arrested After Dem Candidate Ties Campaign Office Break-In to Opponent Kari Lake

Phoenix Police Division

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a break-in on the Phoenix marketing campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, native authorities stated Thursday.

The suspect was recognized as Daniel Mota Dos Reis by the Phoenix Police Division. Dos Reis was acknowledged by a patrol officer in surveillance photographs taken at Hobbs’ workplaces after he was arrested on Wednesday in a separate housebreaking case. He was recognized as transient by KTAR-FM.

After his re-arrest, Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one rely of third-degree housebreaking, police stated. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

After the Monday evening housebreaking was reported to Phoenix authorities, officers reviewing surveillance video noticed an unidentified man in a inexperienced shirt strolling out of Hobbs’ downtown workplaces. Police stated that “a number of objects” had been taken from the constructing however didn’t present particulars.

Hobbs’ marketing campaign supervisor, Nicole DuMont, stated in a Thursday afternoon assertion that the candidate’s group was “very grateful” to the police. The earlier night, Hobbs’ marketing campaign had launched a press release tying the break-in to her opponent, Republican Kari Lake.

“Secretary Hobbs and her employees have confronted lots of of demise threats and threats of violence over the course of this marketing campaign,” the assertion learn. “Let’s be clear: for practically two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading harmful misinformation and inciting threats in opposition to anybody they see match.”

