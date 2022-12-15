Man accused of ‘brutal’ rape, attempted murder of Orange County woman in custody

Orange County deputies mentioned they arrested a person needed for an alleged violent assault.

9:39 a.m. replace:

Deputies mentioned Bruce Whitehead was arrested after a tip got here in round 7 a.m. on his whereabouts.

Channel 9 is working to assemble extra particulars and can have updates on Eyewitness Information.

Unique report:

Deputies mentioned they’re looking for Bruce Whitehead, 54, after he allegedly raped and mutilated a girl over the weekend.

Whitehead’s mugshot definitely stands out with a number of face tattoos, together with the big phrases “sacrifice” throughout his brow.

Deputies mentioned the assault occurred close to North Pine Hills Street and North Lane on Saturday morning.

Orange County deputies name Whitehead a “brutal rapist” with “unmistakable” tattoos.

Deputies mentioned Whitehead raped, mutilated and tried to kill a girl.

Investigators mentioned the lady bought right into a automobile with Whitehead early Saturday morning on Orange Blossom Path.

They mentioned he then drove round earlier than opening the door to the automobile, telling her to get out whereas holding a knife to her throat.

The lady instructed deputies he then compelled her to go together with him, raped her, mutilated her and tried to kill her.

Deputies need him off the streets.

Data present this isn’t the primary time Whitehead is accused of doing one thing like this.

Deputies mentioned Whitehead spent 30 years in jail for committing rape and tried homicide within the Eighties in Duval County. He’s a registered sexual predator.

Investigators imagine Whitehead is likely to be carrying a hat to cover his tattoos.

Anybody who is aware of his whereabouts is requested to name 911.

