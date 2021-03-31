Mammography Workstations Market Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide and rising demand for early cancer detection are driving the mammography workstations market.

The global mammography workstations market is likely to reach USD 178.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rise in technological advancements related to imaging for breast cancer detection, such as breast tomosynthesis, is projected to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, incapability of mammography workstations to detect all types of cancer is likely to impede the global mammography workstations market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

The diagnostic screening segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as diagnostic screening allows assessment of breast cancer signs at an early stage by diagnosing certain symptoms such as breast pain, breast skin swelling, nipple discharge, and changes in breast size and shape. It also allows breast cancer diagnosis in women with no apparent signs. This is expected to fuel the diagnostic screening segment to a certain level during the forecast period.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Mammography workstations improve hospital performance by offering various sorts of imaging tools to a breast radiologist. In addition, government support for hospitals to implement innovative techniques for breast cancer is projected to fuel the segment in the near future.

Key market participants include Koninklijke Philips N.V., EIZO Corporation, Sectra AB, Esaote SpA, Carestream Health, Inc., Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Barco NV, Konica Minolta, Inc., and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography workstations market on the basis of modality, application, end-use, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Standalone Multimodal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Advanced Imaging Diagnostic Screening Clinical Review

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Academia Hospitals Breast Care Centers



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Mammography Workstations market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Mammography Workstations industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Mammography Workstations market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mammography Workstations Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mammography Workstations Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide

4.2.2.2. The rising demand for early cancer detection

4.2.2.3. The rising awareness for breast cancer care

4.2.2.4. The growing demand for multimodality diagnostic solutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The incapability of detection all type of cancer

4.2.3.2. The higher cost of diagnostic imaging devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Mammography Workstations Market By Modality Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Modality Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Standalone

5.1.2. Multimodal

Chapter 6. Mammography Workstations Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Advanced Imaging

6.1.2. Diagnostic Screening

6.1.3. Clinical Review

