Mammography Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities during 2021 to 2025 – Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV

The Mammography Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Mammography market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Mammography market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the market are Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers.

Key Market Trends

The Digital Mammography Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Digital mammography is a specialized and advanced form of mammography that uses digital receptors and computers instead of X-ray films to examine breast tissue for the presence of tumors. So far, conventional screen-film mammography (SFM) with high-spatial resolution has been the preferred choice for screening programs in most countries. However, with the advent of digital mammography, an increasing number of countries are experiencing shifts toward these newer systems, due to their superior depiction of low-contrast objects, wider dynamic change, and improved diagnostic quality of images, especially when examining denser breasts.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the mammography market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure in the region are expected to drive the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.

