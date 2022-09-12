Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou TV anime to debut in October 2022
Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou manga is getting a TV anime adaptation that will air on Mondays and Wednesdays on Fuji TV’s “Pop Up!” program from October 3, 2022. After the broadcast, the episodes will be available on YouTube, FOD, TVer, and GYAO.
The anime adaptation was announced with a trailer PV and a key visual on September 12 (see below).
The trailer introduces all the main characters of and offers a glimpse into the unique animation style of Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou.
The Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou cast and staff
The Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou includes cast members:
- Akari Kitou (Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Mameko Mamekichi
- Kenta Miyake (All Might in Boku no Hero Academia) as Komachi and Oikichi
- Manami Numakura (Narberal Gamma in Overlord) as Tabi and Aa-chan
- Wataru Hatano (Gajeel Redfox in Fairy Tail) as Simba and Poniki
- You Taichi (Jousuke Higashikata in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable) as Mero and Anekichi
- Kujira (Orochimaru in Naruto) as Motherkichi
- Akio Outsuka (Jirou Souzousuke Shunsui Kyouraku in Bleach) as the Narrator
Satoshi Kuwabara (The Quintessential Quintuplets) is directing the anime at Tezuka Production. He is also in charge of the series’ scripts. Wataru Chihara is designing the characters with Makoto Nagao as the sub-character designer.
Here is the key visual released by the production team:
The staff members include:
- Yoshimi Sakai is the art director
- Yumi Aburaya is the color key artist
- Hiroshi Ounishi director of photography
- Wataru Uchida is the editor
- Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director
More about Mameko Mamekichi’s NEET Everyday Life
Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou, or Mameko Mamekichi’s NEET Everyday Life, is the upcoming TV anime series based on an autobiographical manga of the same name by Mameko Mamekichi.
This incredibly popular web manga has over 70 million monthly page views and over 10 million monthly readers.
The manga depicts the daily life of Mameko, her dog Komachi, and her three cats — Tabi, Simba, and Mero. Makemo is a NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) who makes up her mind to “start working hard tomorrow, a promise to God!” but gets sleepy the next day.
For more information on the series, check out the official Mamekichi Mameko anime website. You can also take a look at the Mamekichi Mameko blog here.