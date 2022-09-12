Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou is getting an anime adaptation in October 2022. Pic credit: Tezuka Production

Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou manga is getting a TV anime adaptation that will air on Mondays and Wednesdays on Fuji TV’s “Pop Up!” program from October 3, 2022. After the broadcast, the episodes will be available on YouTube, FOD, TVer, and GYAO.

The anime adaptation was announced with a trailer PV and a key visual on September 12 (see below).

The trailer introduces all the main characters of and offers a glimpse into the unique animation style of Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou.

The Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou cast and staff

The Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou includes cast members:

Akari Kitou (Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Mameko Mamekichi

Kenta Miyake (All Might in Boku no Hero Academia) as Komachi and Oikichi

Manami Numakura (Narberal Gamma in Overlord) as Tabi and Aa-chan

Wataru Hatano (Gajeel Redfox in Fairy Tail) as Simba and Poniki

You Taichi (Jousuke Higashikata in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable) as Mero and Anekichi

Kujira (Orochimaru in Naruto) as Motherkichi

Akio Outsuka (Jirou Souzousuke Shunsui Kyouraku in Bleach) as the Narrator

Satoshi Kuwabara (The Quintessential Quintuplets) is directing the anime at Tezuka Production. He is also in charge of the series’ scripts. Wataru Chihara is designing the characters with Makoto Nagao as the sub-character designer.

Here is the key visual released by the production team:

A key visual for the Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou anime depicting Makemo with her pets. Pic credit: Tezuka Production

The staff members include:

Yoshimi Sakai is the art director

Yumi Aburaya is the color key artist

Hiroshi Ounishi director of photography

Wataru Uchida is the editor

Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director

More about Mameko Mamekichi’s NEET Everyday Life

Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijou, or Mameko Mamekichi’s NEET Everyday Life, is the upcoming TV anime series based on an autobiographical manga of the same name by Mameko Mamekichi.

This incredibly popular web manga has over 70 million monthly page views and over 10 million monthly readers.

The manga depicts the daily life of Mameko, her dog Komachi, and her three cats — Tabi, Simba, and Mero. Makemo is a NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) who makes up her mind to “start working hard tomorrow, a promise to God!” but gets sleepy the next day.

For more information on the series, check out the official Mamekichi Mameko anime website. You can also take a look at the Mamekichi Mameko blog here.