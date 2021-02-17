Malware Analysis Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Prominent Key Players like AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, CrowdStrike, Inc, FireEye, Inc, Fortinet, Inc

The malware analysis market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 933.3 Mn in 2018 to US$ 7,320.1 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Malware Analysis Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Malware Analysis market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Malware analysis is provided as a solution or service from cybersecurity vendors. The malware analysis platform allows cybersecurity teams to detect and analyze whether a malicious code sample is malicious or not, and if it is malicious, it can be removed from the system to prevent further spread. Implementation of these solutions can be done by public or private organizations to manage security alerts and prevent further malware attacks. As the level of sophistication of malware attack vectors increases, organizations are adopting malware analysis to address risks and continue to advance the malware threat landscape.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

AT&T Inc

AO Kaspersky Lab

Broadcom, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

CrowdStrike, Inc

FireEye, Inc

Fortinet, Inc

Palo Alto Networks, In

Qualys, Inc

Trend Micro Incorporated

The constantly increasing number of connected devices is attracting cybercriminals, as they can have access to more systems and data. As the number of IoT devices has been growing enormously, the IoT Botnet attack is also expected to increase. In the coming years, the development of such bots is estimated to grow, implying immense pressure on the technology companies to raise their network security measures. The trend is expected to have a noteworthy impact on the malware analysis market by driving its demand into various technology sectors.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Malware Analysis market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Malware Analysis market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the North America Malware Analysis market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Malware Analysis market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Malware Analysis market.

