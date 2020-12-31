Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Market (COVID-19 Analysis): Indoor Applications Projected to be the Most Attractive Segment during 2020-2027

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Axereal; IREKS GmbH; Döhler GmbH; Malteurop; Polttimo; Malt Products Corporation; Ets J. Soufflet; Simpsons Malt; Muntons plc; Nestlé S.A.; Harboes Bryggeri A/S; Huajia Food Technology (Shanghai) Co, Ltd.; PUREMALT PRODUCTS LTD; Senson; CereX; Briess Malt & Ingredients; Maltexco S.A.; Barmalt.; Imperial Malts Ltd.; Mahalaxmi; among other domestic and global players.

The malt extracts in the animal feed market is projected to rise at a rate of 6.0% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The rising demand for extracts in the food industry in the forecast period 2020-2027 will likely to serve as a driver for malt extracts in the animal feed market.

The growing demand for natural sweeteners, increasing preferences for organic food, rising awareness among the consumer regarding the nutritious benefits of malt, rising usages of the malt in enhancing flavour, colours, aromas and others, increasing number of population along with changing food consumption habits are some of the major as well important factors which will likely to boost the growth of the malt extracts in the animal feed market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing popularity of craft beer along with rising demand for healthy and nutritious bakery food which will further bring abundant opportunities that will led to the growth of the malt extracts in the animal feed market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Seasonal variations and quality of barley along with fluctuating prices of beer which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the malt extracts in the animal feed market in the above mentioned forecast period. Increasing supply of counterfeit malt along with price pressure on malt which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Conducts Overall MALT EXTRACTS IN ANIMAL FEED Market Segmentation:

By Source (Barley, Wheat, Rice, Rye, Others),

Grade (Standard, Specialty),

Form (Dry, Liquid),

Nature (Organic, Conventional)

The countries covered in the malt extracts in animal feed market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

China, and India dominates the Asia-Pacific malt extracts in animal feed market due to the raid urbanization along with increasing number of large population and rising purchasing power of the people while North America will expect to grow in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the growing number of female population along with increasing levels of disposable income of the people.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Market

Major Developments in the Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Industry

Competitive Landscape of Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Market

Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2027

Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2027

Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2027

Malt Extracts in Animal Feed Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2027

