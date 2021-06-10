Malt Drink Market | How Top Companies are Strengthening Its Business during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Malt Drink Market Outlook – 2028

A malt drink is an aged fermented beverage in which the primary ingredient is the seed or grain of the barley plant. Initially, the grains are sprouted followed by boiling and drying by using a traditional process known as malting. The dry powder acquired from this process is known as the malt, which is plentiful in minerals, protein, nutrients, strands, and numerous dietary benefits. Malt drink market has been predominantly driven by the immense interest for flavored beverages. Malt drink is categorized into non-alcoholic malt drinks, low-alcoholic malt drinks, average-alcoholic malt drinks and, high-alcoholic malt drinks which further consists of several variants of malt fermented beverages. Beer is the most commonly consumed barley-based beverage worldwide, available in two styles- ale and lager.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Anheuser-Busch Malt Beverages, Asahi Breweries Malt Beverages, Bavaria Brewery Malt Beverages, Ceres Brewery Malt Beverages, Fayrouz, Coors Brewing Company Malt Beverages, Moussy, Guinness Nigeria Malt Beverages, Nestle SA, and Suntory International Corporation

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Beverages have been picking up extreme demand in the latest years because of their versatility and being appropriate for outside occasions and other social affairs but the unforeseen COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the production and supply of the malt drink market. The panic buying situation in the initial stages of the lockdown scenario has led to a shortage in the availability of malt drinks. Furthermore, the shutdown regulation has impacted the global supply chain of the malt drink market as well as imposed challenges in raw material procurement. The social distancing measures set up, alongside the shutdown of the sports event, shows and other enormous gatherings, have led to slow down in consumption of the single-serve malt drinks such as beer. In the later phase of the lockdown scenario, sales of the malt drink market are increasing, particularly in the states that have given relaxation on the liquor sales laws and allowing the delivery of the same through e-commerce liquor platform.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The key factor that is driving the malt drink market is the expanding prominence of the flavored drinks among the consumers. Thus, this has expanded the production and requirement of alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic malt drinks over the globe. Alcoholic malt drinks are highly consumed in various parts of the world and have been considered as an important economic product but in contrast, non-alcoholic malt beverages have been considered safe and beneficial to human health. The expanding mindfulness among the consumers about staying fit and healthy is boosting the requirement and sales of low-alcoholic and non-alcoholic malt drink market. In the beverage industry, the utilization of malt has expanded impressively; it is utilized in flavored products and milk-based beverages, fueling the development of the malt drink market.

New product launches to flourish the market

Malt drink market is witnessing extreme growth and increasing demand from the consumers due to the expansion in the product line. The advanced R&D and new product development are leading the malt drink market. For instance, Coca-Cola has launched a new brand, Barbican which offers variants of flavored non-alcoholic malt drinks, creating an opportunity to enter the niche but potentially high-volume non-alcoholic malt drinks market. Companies such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, and Kingfisher hold a large share in alcoholic malt drinks market and are inclined towards targeting the untapped market of non-alcoholic malt beverages.

The surge in usage of specialized malt

The malt drinks give functional health advantages that promote indulgence of the consumers. Malts are separated into two classes; base malts and specialized malts. Base malts have the diastatic capacity to change over their starch. Specialty malt is utilized for fermenting purposes in the food and beverage industry because of its functional properties. Specialty malt has different applications as it incorporates taste, texture, appearance, and flavor to the malt refreshment beverages. Specialty malt is likewise accessible in chocolate, espresso, and caramel flavors, which extends its application territories in the malt drink industry. The grain is a significant crude material used to prepare specialty malt; however, wheat, rye, rice, and corn are additionally utilized.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Flavored beverages

Unflavored beverages Distribution Channel Offline Channel

Online Channel Application Alcoholic beverages

Non-alcoholic beverages

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global malt drink industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global malt drink market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global malt drink market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global malt drink market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Malt Drink Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the malt drink market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

