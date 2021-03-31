Male Infertility Market Key Players, Shares, Types, Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Drivers, Challenges 2020 to 2027
Market Insights
Increase in Male Fertility Worldwide
Infertility in males is a global issue with prevalence percentages varying from one region to another. Deficiencies in semen and poor semen quality are the prime causes of infertility in men. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), infertility affected ~15% couples, i.e., ~48.5 million couples, worldwide in 2016. Further, according to a research survey published in the Journal of Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology, in 2016, infertility rate among men was found to be highest in Africa and Eastern/Central Europe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), among ~20% of infertile couples, the problem is with male partners, whereas in 30% of couples, the issue exists in both the partners. Thus, men contribute to ~50% of the infertility cases globally. Furthermore, according to Healthy Male Andrology Australia, a division funded by Australian Government Department of Health, ~1 in 20 males produces low number of sperms, leading to infertility, and 1 in ~100 men has no sperms at all.
A few of the common factors responsible for causing infertility in men include low hormone production levels in pituitary gland, sexual problems affecting the entry of semen into vaginal tract, and presence of sperm antibodies. Varicocele, i.e., a presence of enlarged veins in testicle, is the most common cause of low sperm count in men. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, varicocele is present in ~40% of men suffering from infertility problems.
Company Profiles
- MERCK KGaA
- Sanofi
- Bayer AG
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- SCSA Diagnostics, Inc.
- Andrology Solutions
- Halotech DNA
- INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Vitrolife
Thus, the staggering prevalence of male infertility is generating greater demands for male infertility treatments and services.
Test-BasedInsights
The global male infertility market, based on test, is segmented into DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, computer assisted semen analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, sperm penetration assay, and others. The DNA fragmentation technique segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas the computer assisted semen analysis segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Treatment Type-Based Insights
The male infertility market, based on treatment type, is segmented into assisted reproductive technology and varicocele surgery, and medication. The assisted reproductive technology and varicocele surgery segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Distribution Channel-Based Insights
The male infertility market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into hospitals pharmacies, pharmacies and drug stores, and online pharmacies. In 2019, the hospitals pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.
End User-Based Insights
The male Infertility market, based on end user, is segmented into fertility centers, hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and other end users. In 2019, the fertility centers segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% in the market from 2020 to 2027.
Strategic Insights
Companies such as Vitrolife and Halotech DNA have adopted several inorganic and organic strategies to enhance their revenue and position in the male infertility market. The involved performances of major players have resulted in the availability of better services and products in the market.
Male Infertility Market – by Test
- DNA Fragmentation Technique
- Oxidative Stress Analysis
- Microscopic Examination
- Sperm Agglutination
- Computer Assisted Semen Analysis
- Sperm Penetration Assay
- Others
Male Infertility Market – by Treatment Type
- Assisted Reproductive Technology
- In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
- Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
- Varicocele Surgery
- Medication
Male Infertility Market – by Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacies
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Online Pharmacies
Male Infertility Market – by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Fertility Centers
- Research Institutes
- Other End Users
Male Infertility Market – by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Poland
- Turkey
- The Netherlands
- Belgium
- Finland
- Switzerland
- Ireland
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Thailand
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South and Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South and Central America
