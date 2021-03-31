Male Infertility Market Key Players, Shares, Types, Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Drivers, Challenges 2020 to 2027

Market Insights

Increase in Male Fertility Worldwide

Infertility in males is a global issue with prevalence percentages varying from one region to another. Deficiencies in semen and poor semen quality are the prime causes of infertility in men. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), infertility affected ~15% couples, i.e., ~48.5 million couples, worldwide in 2016. Further, according to a research survey published in the Journal of Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology, in 2016, infertility rate among men was found to be highest in Africa and Eastern/Central Europe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), among ~20% of infertile couples, the problem is with male partners, whereas in 30% of couples, the issue exists in both the partners. Thus, men contribute to ~50% of the infertility cases globally. Furthermore, according to Healthy Male Andrology Australia, a division funded by Australian Government Department of Health, ~1 in 20 males produces low number of sperms, leading to infertility, and 1 in ~100 men has no sperms at all.

A few of the common factors responsible for causing infertility in men include low hormone production levels in pituitary gland, sexual problems affecting the entry of semen into vaginal tract, and presence of sperm antibodies. Varicocele, i.e., a presence of enlarged veins in testicle, is the most common cause of low sperm count in men. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, varicocele is present in ~40% of men suffering from infertility problems.

Thus, the staggering prevalence of male infertility is generating greater demands for male infertility treatments and services.

Test-BasedInsights

The global male infertility market, based on test, is segmented into DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, computer assisted semen analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, sperm penetration assay, and others. The DNA fragmentation technique segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas the computer assisted semen analysis segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Treatment Type-Based Insights

The male infertility market, based on treatment type, is segmented into assisted reproductive technology and varicocele surgery, and medication. The assisted reproductive technology and varicocele surgery segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel-Based Insights

The male infertility market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into hospitals pharmacies, pharmacies and drug stores, and online pharmacies. In 2019, the hospitals pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.

End User-Based Insights

The male Infertility market, based on end user, is segmented into fertility centers, hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and other end users. In 2019, the fertility centers segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% in the market from 2020 to 2027.

Strategic Insights

Companies such as Vitrolife and Halotech DNA have adopted several inorganic and organic strategies to enhance their revenue and position in the male infertility market. The involved performances of major players have resulted in the availability of better services and products in the market.

Male Infertility Market – by Test

DNA Fragmentation Technique

Oxidative Stress Analysis

Microscopic Examination

Sperm Agglutination

Computer Assisted Semen Analysis

Sperm Penetration Assay

Others

Male Infertility Market – by Treatment Type

Assisted Reproductive Technology In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Varicocele Surgery

Medication

Male Infertility Market – by Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Male Infertility Market – by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Fertility Centers

Research Institutes

Other End Users

Male Infertility Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Poland Turkey The Netherlands Belgium Finland Switzerland Ireland Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand Singapore New Zealand Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



