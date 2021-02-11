Male Infertility Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies and Forecast to 2027 | MERCK KGaA, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., SCSA Diagnostics.

Global Male Infertility Market Research Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, compsetition landscape and forecast to 2027. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The male infertility market is expected to reach US$ 6,213.96 million by 2027 from US$ 3,883.82 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Leading Players:

MERCK KGaA

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SCSA Diagnostics, Inc.

Andrology Solutions

Halotech DNA

INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Vitrolife

The male Infertility market, based on end user, is segmented into fertility centers, hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and other end users. In 2019, the fertility centers segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% in the market from 2020 to 2027.

Market Insights

Increase in Male Fertility Worldwide

Infertility in males is a global issue with prevalence percentages varying from one region to another. Deficiencies in semen and poor semen quality are the prime causes of infertility in men. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), infertility affected ~15% couples, i.e., ~48.5 million couples, worldwide in 2016. Further, according to a research survey published in the Journal of Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology, in 2016, infertility rate among men was found to be highest in Africa and Eastern/Central Europe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), among ~20% of infertile couples, the problem is with male partners, whereas in 30% of couples, the issue exists in both the partners. Thus, men contribute to ~50% of the infertility cases globally. Furthermore, according to Healthy Male Andrology Australia, a division funded by Australian Government Department of Health, ~1 in 20 males produces low number of sperms, leading to infertility, and 1 in ~100 men has no sperms at all.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the Male Infertility market based on various segments. The Male Infertility market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Regional Analysis covers: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America

The reports cover key developments in the Male Infertility market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Male Infertility market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Male Infertility in the global market.

