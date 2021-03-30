Malaysia Elderly Care Market CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,830.59 million by 2027 | DBMR

Malaysia Elderly Care Market is growing with factors such as increasing geriatric population and increasing the growth of the elderly care when they are not able to meet their basic daily requirements are boosting the growth of the market.

The increasing advancement in the technology is creating opportunity for elderly care market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will lead to high usage of Malaysia elderly care, whereas high cost of elderly care service may restrain the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Scope of the Malaysia Elderly Care Market

All country based analysis of the elderly care market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the elderly care market is classified into housing and assistive devices and pharmaceuticals. On the basis of services, the elderly care market is classified into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. On the basis of application, the elderly care market is classified into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases and arthritis.

The elderly care services and assistive devices are used to provide proper care to senior citizen associated with various diseases including chronic diseases, heart disease, diabetes, mental disorders such as dementia and others.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V. METRO ELDERCARE SDN BHD

HOMAGE

Noble Care Malaysia

Aged Care Group Sdn Bhd

Medtronic

Econ Healthcare Group

CARE CONCIERGE

LYC Senior Living Sdn Bhd

IG CARE CENTRE

