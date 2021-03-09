Malala Yousafzai produces films and series for AppleTV

The young Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who has already written several books, signed a contract with the platform.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Documentaries, educational programs, children’s series. The projects will vary, but have the look of Malala Yousafzai in common. The activist and author signed a contract for several projects with the AppleTV streaming platform, which she will coordinate.

Malala was born in Pakistan and is currently 23 years old. She began to attract attention when she was only 12 years old when she shared her experiences as a girl in a region where the Taliban made their oppression palpable. A New York Times documentary about her gave her a voice in defense of the right to education but made her a target for the Taliban. On October 9, 2012, the Taliban fired three shots at her.

The young woman was hit, was life-threatening, but survived. And your example of resilience would inspire the world. In the years that followed, the young woman would continue to defend the rights of young people like her. In 2014, at just 17, he was the youngest to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Malala is the author of the bestseller “Eu Sou Malala” and two other works and has set up a fund on her behalf to support girls and young people’s access to education. In anticipation of the project, Malala emphasized that he would like to express inspirational stories of people who fight against oppression for the right to learn.

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, make friends, strengthen movements and inspire kids to dream,” he said, adding, “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Apple to help create these stories tell life. “