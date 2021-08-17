Malala Yousafzai: Every country now has a responsibility | free press

Malala Yousafzai calls on the countries of the world to open their borders to Afghan refugees. In an interview she also underlines the importance of education for refugee children and girls.

London (AP) – Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has called on governments around the world to take in refugees from Afghanistan.

“Every country now has a role and a responsibility,” the 24-year-old said in a BBC interview broadcast Monday night. “The countries must open their borders to Afghan refugees, to the displaced.”

She herself has already turned to governments and has also asked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to take in refugees. In addition, refugee children and girls in camps must have access to education.

Malala Yousafzai was the youngest ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her commitment to the right of all children to education. In October 2012, at age 15, she survived an assassination attempt after Taliban fighters stopped her school bus and shot her in the head in northern Pakistan. Today she lives in the United Kingdom.

Afghan women and girls should not go through what they went through in Pakistan under the Taliban. “We hid our books under our scarves,” Yousafzai said. “Armed Taliban were everywhere and told women not to work, not to shop and girls not to go to school.” Heads of government must now be brave and protect human rights.

The British opposition also called for a generous, wide-ranging admission program for refugees from Afghanistan. The British government announced that it would present its plans as soon as possible.