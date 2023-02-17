Make Your Midjourney AI Prompts Better With ChatGPT

Based mostly on the cacophony of posts claiming that ChatGPT is every part from the tip of the world to the latest, finest option to slice bread, or not less than a greater option to bake bread, one would suppose that yours really would have already found out that the synthetic intelligence (AI) might be used that can assist you write fundamental and superior prompts for the generative picture and artwork AI instrument, Midjourney.

AI Picture created with assist from ChatGPT to be used on the Midjourney Picture / Artwork AI Generator. Create … [+] an summary portrait of a canine with vivid daring colours. TJ McCue

Till final week, I had not thought-about it. When that gentle bulb burst over my head, I merely wrote down the thought for future reference. After some down days of some flu-like crud, non-Covid, it sunk in that I ought to actually do that concept out.

As we have now learn and seen over the previous few weeks, the extra particular you might be with an AI instrument, the higher your outcomes, often. In these ChatGPT exams, I used to be not getting wherever shut. In final week’s publish, Really feel Like Midjourney AI Is Daunting ? Right here Are Some Extra Immediate Ideas, I studied and shared about some technical features – issues like “facet ratio” and “stylize” and even referencing a particular model of the service. I assumed ChatGPT would know these types of particulars and fill them in.

First, I simply tried by myself with ChatGPT, as you will note in a few screenshots. Hours later, with loads of flops and a few gentle successes, I went looking out and located a number of good posts. Bonus for me, I discovered just a few good leads on new AI providers to share with you. As within the early days of the web, there may be innovation occurring at warp pace with folks constructing new instruments and providers on prime of the “previous” instruments similar to ChatGPT and Midjourney. It’s one other wave of thrilling frontiers to be explored. Sure, though these instruments have simply hit the mainstream market, they would be the previous timers in a bit.

Asking ChatGPT to assist with Midjourney AI prompts ChatGPT AI Screenshot by TJ McCue (Forbes publish)

As ordinary, ChatGPT is wordy.

I then jumped in to ask it for a immediate on a subject and the extra I went on, the extra I requested it to be extra concise. None of my efforts produced a passable picture for what I hoped for in my request, however they had been first rate.

Early means of asking ChatGPT for Immediate assist for Midjourney AI Picture Generator. ChatGPT screenshot by TJ McCue

Medium.com has a good variety of folks exploring Picture AI Mills, however it’s usually behind a paywall, so you could must get inventive if you happen to can not get to this one (attempt an incognito browser): Crafting AI Prompts for Midjourney utilizing ChatGPT by Phillip Olla. Phillip takes you thru, very similar to I’ve been doing, with what’s working and never working in his effort. He takes this lengthy and detailed immediate he’s utilizing and realizes it’s complicated the Picture AI service and asks ChatGPT to make it shorter, higher. ChatGPT helps him create what matches his imaginative and prescient.

That is solely a portion of Phillip Olla’s journey in making an attempt to get Midjourney to create a picture … [+] that works for his directions and hopes for a particular picture. He finally will get there. Screenshot by TJ McCue of Phillip Olla Midjourney course of

That is solely a portion of Phillip Olla’s journey in making an attempt to get Midjourney to create a picture that works for his directions and hopes for a particular picture. He finally will get there. It’s a quick publish price studying (hyperlink above picture). Particular notice: My most important picture is impressed by Phillip’s efforts, listed out in his publish, however modified.

There is no such thing as a scarcity of individuals making an attempt to determine tips on how to get higher fundamental and extra extremely detailed, superior outcomes by means of superior prompts; immediate engineering, as it’s now referred to as.

Mix well-liked LinkedIn hashtags with ChatGPT

I used to be tremendous impressed with Ryan McNally’s method to utilizing hashtags from LinkedIn to generate concepts and potential pictures. It was a enjoyable and recent method to consider AI imagery. He references a plugin, however I didn’t discover which one. His rationalization did begin me looking for different immediate generator apps and instruments; I’ll report again.

Right here is one in every of Ryan’s glorious creations. Kudos to him for top-notch creativity.

LinkedIn Publish on Midjourney AI by Ryan McNally (hyperlink offered to full publish above) TJ McCue Screenshot

As we have now seen, ChatGPT is beneficial for immediate design. It helped me to generate recent methods of what I needed, helped me boil them right down to one thing easier, but it surely didn’t do the extra superior with out much more assist. It does generate recent concepts, expands on present prompts, and creates a number of prompts effectively. Generally they’re too wordy and you need to hold whittling it down. In any other case, Midjourney struggles to know what on earth you might be asking it for.

