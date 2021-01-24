Make a connected home with the Echo Dot 4th Generation Pack + 2 Philips Hue Kit lamps

The Echo Dot is especially known for making everyday life more fun. Together with the Alexa voice control function from Amazon, it forms the basis for a networked home. You can also start connecting your home with this pack that includes the Echo Dot 4G and 2 Philips Hue Kit bulbs.

The Echo Dot 4g + Philips Hue Kit bulbs: make your life easier!

It’s a good plan that offers the option of having a home connected to the lighting first. Philips offers you smart light bulbs. You can control the intensity of the light as you wish (from 806 lm to 4000 K). For any situation or event in the house, you can change the color of the lights using a mobile application. It’s very convenient for an evening with friends, home theater or a birthday.

With this package you can control the lighting in your home with your voice: turn it on and off, change the color and intensity … This is very convenient, especially when you are far from your switch. With this good plan, you can take a big step towards home automation. You will have an automatic house but you will have absolute control over it.

These lamps are compatible with Alexa voice control and the Echo Dot 4G. You have everything in one package. If you are familiar with the Echo Dot, you know very well that it is impossible to get bored. Among other things, you can play music, listen to audiobooks, know the weather, schedule alarm clocks, take and make calls …

If you buy these products separately, they cost around € 150. Buy this package now for under € 110 and save money. For an unforgettable experience, equip yourself with this 4K Ambilight LED TV from Philips that is currently for sale.

3 good reasons to buy this package?

Intelligent and controllable lamps 100% functional voice control anywhere in the house Useful functions for everyday use

