Majority of Republicans in Senate oppose Trump’s impeachment | Free press

Washington (AP) – Before the impeachment process against Donald Trump in the Senate, a conviction and suspension from the office of the former US president is increasingly unlikely.

Forty-five of the 50 Republicans in the Senate on Tuesday supported a motion by their party rival Rand Paul, who called the trial unconstitutional and wanted to stop its progress. Only five Republicans voted with the 50 Democrats. Paul’s request was rejected by a majority. A two-thirds vote in favor of a conviction of Trump, which would be a prerequisite for the suspension from office desired by the Democrats, hardly seems realistic against this background. The Senate trial begins in the second week of February.

Paul argued that the trial was unconstitutional because it was directed not against a president, but against a private individual. Trump has not been in office since his successor Joe Biden was sworn in on Jan. 20. The Democrats’ majority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, called Paul’s argument “downright wrong.” Otherwise, a president could avoid impeachment and suspension from office by committing crimes against the country immediately before the end of his term or by resigning before a Senate trial, he said.

The House of Representatives on Monday forwarded the charges against Trump to the Senate – the other chamber in Congress. Trump is accused of “inciting a riot”. The Democrats and some Republicans are accusing Trump of turning on his supporters before storming the Capitol. In the riot on January 6, five people were killed, including a police officer.

Senate Republican Mitch McConnell voted in favor of Paul’s move on Tuesday. McConnell had publicly blamed Trump for the attack on Congress last week. US media had previously reported that the influential senator had stated internally that he did not know how to vote in an impeachment process. The Democrats had hoped to win him over to condemn Trump. McConnell’s example may have been followed by other Republican senators.

The longest-serving US senator, Democrat Patrick Leahy, was sworn in as chair of the impeachment lawsuit against Trump on Tuesday. Leahy, 80, then took the oath of the 100 senators, who play the role of jury in the proceedings and who ultimately decide on the trial. Impeachment proceedings against the president must be conducted by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Since Trump is no longer in office, the senior senator now has this job.

The reading of the indictment, the swearing-in of the chairman and senators, and the initial statements of the defendant and the prosecutor are part of preparations for the trial, according to the US Congress Research Service (CRS). The actual start of the proceedings – scheduled for the second week of February – is marked by the opening speech of the Lower House, followed by that of the defense.

Angry Trump supporters forcibly entered the Capitol on January 6 after Trump delivered an inflammatory speech not far from the White House. At the time, Congress had gathered in the Capitol to formally confirm Biden’s election victory. Trump had tried to undo Biden’s victory.

A two-thirds majority of senators would be required to convict Trump. The Republicans and Democrats of the new President Biden each have 50 seats in the Senate. So 17 Republicans should also stand up to Trump. In the event of a conviction, a simple majority on a second vote would be enough to impose the lifelong ban on office at the federal level against Trump, as demanded by the Democrats.

Biden, who has been largely unobtrusive about the impeachment process against his predecessor, told CNN he did not believe 17 Republicans would vote to condemn Trump. But he spoke out for the proceedings. “I think it has to be done.”

Prosecutors and lawyers now have two weeks to work on their impeachment documents. Written arguments from the House of Representatives and Trump’s attorneys must be filed Feb. 8. The actual impeachment process in the Senate would then begin on February 9. Democrats and Republicans in the Senate agreed on Friday about the second week of February as the start date.

The Senate wants to regulate other matters until the actual start of the procedure. This is convenient for Biden, as he is dependent on Senate approval for the confirmation of his nominee cabinet members and other top personalities. On Monday, Janet Yellen was confirmed as the country’s prime minister of finance. On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Antony Blinken as the new foreign minister of the Biden government.