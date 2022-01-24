Major Lazer and Timmy Trumpet are confirmed at MEO Sudoeste

Major Lazer and Timmy Trumpet are confirmed at MEO Sudoeste

The festival returns to Zambujeira do Mar from August 2nd to 6th, but the campsite opens earlier.

The festival returns in August.

If all goes well, MEO Sudoeste will return to Herdade da Casa Branca in Zambujeira do Mar between August 2nd and 6th, 2022 – and the campsite will be open from July 30th. This Monday, January 24th, the organization announced the first names of the posters.

Major Lazer, Timmy Trumpet, Pedro Sampaio, ProfJam, Bispo, Calema and Deejay Télio are the confirmed musicians in the event’s lineup. The festival promises more news soon.

Tickets are available online. General passes cost between €110 and €225, day passes cost €50.

Click on the gallery to discover some of the new festivals coming to Portugal in 2022.

