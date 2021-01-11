Major Depressive Disorder Market 2021-2028 shooting revenue at US$5.8 billion with Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, AstraZeneca, Eli Lily, Johnson and Johnson, Forest Laboratories, Sanofi-Aventis
Major depressive disorder market will reach $5.8 billion at CAGR +6% by the term of 2021-28.
Major or clinical depression is a serious but treatable illness. Depending on the severity of symptoms, your primary care doctor or a psychiatrist may recommend treatment with an antidepressant medication. They may also suggest psychotherapy, or talk therapy, in which you address your emotional state.
On average, untreated episodes last several months. However, episodes of major depression can last any length of time. And symptoms can vary in intensity during an episode. If depression is not treated, it can become chronic (long-lasting).
Major depressive disorder (MDD) represents a leading cause of disability.
Key Players:
- Pfizer
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck
- AstraZeneca
- Eli Lily
- Johnson and Johnson
- Forest Laboratories
- Sanofi-Aventis
- Lundbeck
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
Major Depressive Disorder Market Report Segment: by depression type
- Major Depression
- Persistent Depressive Disorder
- Bipolar Disorder
- Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
- Psychotic Depression
- Peripartum (Postpartum) Depression
- Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)
- ‘Situational’ Depression
Major Depressive Disorder Market Report Segment: by product
- Antidepressant Drugs
- SSRIs
- SNRIs
- Benzodiazepines
Major Depressive Disorder Market Report Segment: by application
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Other Applications
Major Depressive Disorder Market Report Segment: by region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
