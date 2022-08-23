Future 2 Season 18 will go stay in a few hours. The Season of the Haunted has been nothing wanting spectacular, and if the leaks are to be believed, the upcoming season will comply with an identical path.

Earlier than the brand new season goes stay, nonetheless, there might be a upkeep interval. Throughout this era, gamers won’t be able to log in to the sport or any related companies just like the Companion App.

Right here is the entire schedule of the server downtime for the 6.2.0 patch as we speak.

When will the Future 2 servers come on-line as we speak?

The upkeep interval for the Future 2 6.2.0 patch will start at 9 AM PDT/16:00 UTC. Gamers who’re already within the recreation will not be affected, however these making an attempt to sign up could have issue doing so.

Servers might be introduced offline for upkeep at 9:45 AM PDT/16:45 UTC. All gamers might be faraway from the actions they’re taking part in.

The Future 2 6.2.0 patch might be deployed throughout all areas at 10:00 AM PDT/17:00 UTC. Gamers will have the ability to log in as soon as they’ve completed downloading and making use of the patch on their respective methods. Nevertheless, they is perhaps positioned in a queue, with the background upkeep nonetheless ongoing.

The upkeep for the Future 2 6.2.0 patch is anticipated to conclude at 11:00 AM PDT/18:00 UTC. As soon as this has concluded, gamers will have the ability to log in to the sport as they usually would.

The Season of Plunder is anticipated to go stay as soon as the servers come again on-line. Nevertheless, gamers are suggested to attend for some time earlier than making an attempt to log in (even after the replace has concluded) as a result of everybody might be making an attempt to get into the sport to begin the brand new season. This might create lengthy ready queues.

The Bungie showcase can even go stay as we speak, to the delight of many followers. The occasion will start at 9 AM PDT, together with the Future 2 6.2.0 patch upkeep.

In the course of the showcase, Bungie is anticipated to speak about Season 18 and the brand new raid. Gamers can even be given a sneak peek at Lightfall, which is the following marketing campaign within the sequence.

The preview ought to give everybody a primary have a look at the general surroundings in Lightfall. The brand new subclass can even obtain some screentime. Moreover, some hints in regards to the upcoming storyline will probably be offered, supplied Bungie does reveal one thing about Lightfall.

Apart from that, Season 18 is all in regards to the Arc 3.0 rework. Gamers will obtain a brand new subclass after the replace goes stay as we speak.

The Arc 3.0 rework will see Guardians operating round and zapping everybody with electrical energy. From no matter has been revealed about this rework thus far, it may be estimated that the reworked subclass might be actually enjoyable to play. Hunters can even obtain a brand new Tremendous, so that’s one other factor price trying ahead to.

