Maintenance time, Primogem rewards, and server downtime details

With the Genshin Affect 3.3 replace simply across the nook, there’s little or no information to stay up for aside from the replace’s official schedule. Each new model replace is one thing that gamers are pretty enthusiastic about, particularly if a brand new character is being launched.

For the model 3.3 replace, nearly all of the hype revolves across the Wanderer’s debut banner. The brand new patch replace is ready to be launched globally at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022. Nonetheless, the sport’s servers will first must undergo a five-hour lengthy replace upkeep. That is carried out earlier than each patch replace to make sure a easy gaming expertise for gamers.

Given under are all of the related particulars that gamers must know concerning the Genshin Affect 3.3 replace schedule.

Genshin Affect: Every thing to know concerning the 3.3 replace schedule, upkeep time, and extra



Genshin Affect 3.3 is filled with thrilling content material, however gamers will first have to attend for the replace upkeep to finish. Based mostly on the official bulletins from the tweet proven above, the three.3 replace upkeep will start at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022.

Genshin Affect 3.3 is filled with thrilling content material, however gamers will first have to attend for the replace upkeep to finish. Based mostly on the official bulletins from the tweet proven above, the three.3 replace upkeep will start at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022.

Because the servers are normally down for a interval of 5 hours, this upkeep is predicted to finish at 11:00 am (UTC+8). On the finish of the upkeep interval, gamers typically obtain a minimal of 300 Primogems as compensation from the builders. As soon as the servers are again on-line, compensatory rewards can be despatched on to the participant’s in-game mailbox.

Throughout server upkeep, Genshin Affect gamers can be unable to entry their accounts. It is value mentioning that, throughout this server downtime, they will benefit from the pre-installation perform to obtain the replace’s content material prematurely.

Relying on which platform gamers use, the method can be barely completely different. When you’re utilizing a PC, it’s essential to click on the yellow button subsequent to the Launch button on the consumer launcher. Android and iOS gamers can full this course of by clicking on the ‘Pre-install useful resource package deal’ button within the login display screen.

Genshin Affect 3.3 replace launch time

As talked about earlier than, the upkeep interval will maintain official servers down for at the least 5 hours. Based mostly on this, the brand new patch replace can be launched at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022. Changing (UTC+8) to your native timezone may be complicated for some gamers. Given under is an inventory of all of the related timezones that reveal the Genshin Affect 3.3 replace launch time for gamers worldwide:

AMERICAN TIMEZONES (December 6, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Commonplace Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

10:00 pm Jap Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

EU AND ASIAN TIME ZONES (December 7, 2022)

Western European Summer time Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Central European Summer time Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Jap European Summer time Time: 6:00 am

6:00 am India Commonplace Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Commonplace Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Philippine Commonplace Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Japanese Commonplace Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Korea Commonplace Time: 12:00 pm

OCEANIC TIMEZONES (December 7, 2022)

Australian Western Commonplace Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Australian Central Western Commonplace Time: 11:45 am

11:45 am Australian Central Commonplace Time: 12:30 pm

12:30 pm Australian Jap Commonplace Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Lord Howe Commonplace Time: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 4:00 pm

Based mostly on varied leaks and formally introduced info, Genshin Affect’s 3.3 replace definitely has loads to supply, with many gamers eagerly awaiting its arrival. The tweet proven above showcases all of the content material deliberate for the primary half of the upcoming patch replace.



