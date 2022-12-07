Maintenance schedule for Colosseum update revealed for all regions

FromSoftware has revealed the anticipated downtime of the Elden Ring servers, in preparation for the just lately introduced Colosseum replace. Set to reach at 1:00 AM PDT at present (December 7), the upkeep is predicted to final round an hour.

Developed by FromSoftware and the legendary developer Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring took the fanbase by storm when it launched earlier this 12 months. The Sport of the Yr nominee constructed upon its predecessor and delivered an thrilling journey as gamers took on the position of The Tarnished and confronted the various foes in The Land Between.

Followers of the title have been hoping for brand new content material, and FromSodftware introduced the proper excuse abruptly saying the free Colosseum replace, set for a launch at present. Whereas this is not precisely the single-player story journey many speculated, the free PvP DLC is the proper excuse to leap again into the Land Between and decide up the sword as soon as extra.

When does Elden Ring Colosseum Replace launch? server downtime for all areas revealed

The Elden Ring’s Colosseum replace is ready for launch at present, bringing free PvP content material for all gamers to leap again in. the server downtime for all areas are as follows,

The #ELDENRING servers will bear upkeep at present, December 7, 2022, in preparation for the Colosseum replace. The estimated down time is round one hour for all sport platforms. Upkeep will start at 1:00 AM PDT | 10:00 CEST | 18:00 JST. Thanks in your endurance. See also Best Aim Assist settings to use in Warzone 2 finally revealed The #ELDENRING servers will bear upkeep at present, December 7, 2022, in preparation for the Colosseum replace. The estimated down time is round one hour for all sport platforms.Upkeep will start at 1:00 AM PDT | 10:00 CEST | 18:00 JST. Thanks in your endurance.

Elden Ring Colosseum replace server downtime for all areas (December 7)

1:00 AM PDT

4:00 AM EST

9:00 AM GMT

10:00 AM CEST

1:00 PM GST

2:30 PM IST

6:00 PM JST

7:00 PM AEST

The server downtime is predicted to be an hour, after which Elden Ring gamers will be capable to face off within the Colosseum.

