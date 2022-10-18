Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Full details regarding patch 12.20 maintenance timings and more (Image via Riot Games)
Gaming 

Maintenance schedule for all regions, Ranked Queue disabled, and more

Rupali Gupta

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, League of Legends will shut down their servers and ranked matchmaking to arrange for the upcoming 12.20 patch replace. As such, on this article, the timings for all areas have been offered, protecting the 2 aforementioned facets.

Patch 12.20 of League of Legends is ready to be fairly huge as numerous champions are getting adjusted, together with models like Sett, Aatrox, Gwen, Maokai, Ziggs, and some others. Other than that, the extremely anticipated Blitzcrank changes can even arrive together with this patch replace.

Patch 12.20! Buffing Rammus, because he went down a lot after a change to how his W calculates. Small buffs to others in the list. Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp. Aatrox is still too strong after Eclipse changes, so tapping him down https://t.co/66q99qEeoB

The season can be coming to an finish very quickly. Thus, gamers might be seeking to push their ranks slightly additional to make sure they will seize the particular victorious pores and skin for Sejuani.

League of Legends patch 12.20 upkeep schedule for all areas and Ranked Queue disable timings

youtube-cover

The timings after which the ranked queue might be disabled forward of the 12.20 patch launch have been offered under:

  • Brazil: Ranked Queue might be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 03:30 GMT-03
  • Europe NE: Ranked Queue might be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 00:30 BST
  • Europe W: Ranked Queue might be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 03:30 BST
  • Japan: Ranked Queue might be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 03:30 JST
  • Korea: Ranked Queue might be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 04:30 KST
  • LAN: Ranked Queue might be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 1:30 GMT-06
  • NA: Ranked Queue might be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 1:30 PDT
  • OCE: Ranked Queue might be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 04:30 AEDT
Other than that, Riot Video games has additionally offered the time at which servers might be shut down for League of Legends. The timings for a similar are as follows:

  • Brazil: Servers might be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 GMT-03
  • Europe NE: Severs might be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 02:00 BST
  • Europe W: Servers might be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 BST
  • Japan: Servers might be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 JST
  • Korea: Servers might be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 06:00 KST
  • LAN: Servers might be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 GMT-06
  • NA: Servers might be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 PDT
  • AEDT: Servers might be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 06:00 AEDT

In line with Riot Video games, the servers will stay below upkeep for round 3 hours from the occasions which were talked about above. If there’s any type of extension regarding upkeep, the builders will announce it beforehand.

As soon as the upkeep is over, gamers might want to open up the League of Legends consumer and replace it to start out enjoying solo queue video games as soon as once more.



