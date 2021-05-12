Mainframe Security Market Outlook to 2030: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Global Mainframe Security Market: Introduction

Mainframe security is a tool which mitigates the risk of data exposure, fulfils regulatory compliance, and maintains unified enterprise security. Mainframe security is designed to work together across the security lifecycle from access control to data security to audit.

Global Mainframe Security Market – Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Deployment for Cost Optimization

The increasing use of cloud services is expected to bring down costs for hardware and software products, which could reduce the overall market price, but more likely, heavier adoption will bring in more customers, thus being a potential positive for market revenue growth.

Access to Specialized Resources and Skills

One of the major driving factors of mainframe security is it empowers a company to gain specialized expertise in its non-major business segments. This enables the company to gain access to more opportunities through specialization and also helps it to focus on primary objectives as well as prioritize work more efficiently. The cost benefits as well as flexibility from cloud deployment is increasing the penetration rate among SMEs, which results in driving the mainframe security market.

Increasing Rate of Data Breach and Cyber Attacks

The number of data breaches across the globe is increasing. The cost of recovering the data to compensate the loss due to data breach is very high. For instance, a recent ServiceNow survey (conducted by Ponemon) states that:

Of the 3,000 companies surveyed, almost half admitted that their organization suffered a data breach in the last two years.

Of those who suffered data breach, 34% knew they were vulnerable but did nothing

The rising data breach occurrences is driving the growth of the mainframe security market.

Lack of Data Privacy

The main impediments for adoption of cloud includes:

Lack of transparency

No real-time visibility into vulnerabilities

Global Mainframe Security Market – Competition Landscape

In July 2020, BMC Software, Inc. and Key Resources Inc. signed a partnership to license and co-sell mainframe security solutions. The partnership will make Key Resources a preferred vendor for BMC for mainframe security and vulnerability management. This will empower BMC software Inc. to expand its geographical reach.

IBM Corporation

Incorporated in 1911, IBM manufactures and sells computer hardware and software and offers infrastructure services, hosting services, and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. The company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing.

Global Mainframe Security Market: Segmentation

The global mainframe security market can be segmented based on:

Enterprise Size

Industry

Region

Global Mainframe Security Market, by Enterprise Size

Based on enterprise size, the global mainframe security market can be divided into:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Mainframe Security Market, by Industry

In terms of industry, the global mainframe security market can be segregated into:

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Telecom & Information Technology (IT)

Manufacturing

Construction

Wholesale Distribution

Non-profit Organizations

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Retail

Others (Hospitality, Government, and Public Sector, etc.)

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

