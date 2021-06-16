Mail Order Pharmacy Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2020 to 2027

According to our latest study on “Mail Order Pharmacy Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Drug Type, Product, and Mode of Delivery,“ the market was valued at US$ 48,977 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 166,384.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global mail order pharmacy market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Based on drug type, the global mail order pharmacy market is segmented into prescription drugs and nonprescription drugs. The nonprescription drugs segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. This growth is ascribed to the increasing demand for over the counter (OTC) drugs such as cough and cold medications, analgesics, and gastrointestinal products. However, the prescription drugs segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Mail-order pharmacy operates over the internet and sends orders through e-mail, shipping companies, or online pharmacy web portal. Mail order pharmacy delivers medication at doorstep. These are cheaper and more convenient than a local pharmacy. The adoption of mail order pharmacy services has grown at unprecedent rate in last few years owing to the increasing adoption of online services in healthcare sector. Additionally, aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and non-adherence to prescribed medications are further emphasizing on the adoption of mail order pharmacy worldwide. Moreover, increasing investment in mail order pharmacy start-ups is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, less adoption in low- and -middle income economies due to less penetration of e-commerce is restricting the market growth.

As North America has been witnessing growing number of COVID-19 cases since the viral outbreak, the healthcare professionals realized that the development of electronic prescriptions using technological platforms is essential to mitigate this unprecedented crisis. Hence, a greater number of patients as well as healthcare professionals have shifted their focus to mail or courier to get their prescription drugs during lockdown. This shift in consumer behavior is expected to continue even after the cessation of pandemic. Therefore, pandemic situation has positively impacted the mail order pharmacy market in North America.

Major key players covered in this report:

Canada Drugs Online, WellDyne, Walgreens co., eDrugstore.com, Zur Rose Group AG., CHI Health, Optumrx Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health, and PillPack are among the leading companies operating in the global mail order pharmacy market.

Mail Order Pharmacy Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

