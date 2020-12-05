Maier sees many right-wing extremists among “lateral thinkers” | Free press

According to the Thuringian Minister of the Interior, many right-wing extremists mingle with the demonstrators of “silk cherry”. He calls for a response from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Berlin (dpa) – Protests of the “sideways thinking” movement against the Corona measures, according to the chairman of the Conference of Ministers of the Interior (IMK), Georg Maier, involve right-wing extremists.

“It seems likely to me that a third of the participants in such demonstrations belong to the extreme right-wing scene. You can see that in the symbols and flags that appear there ”, the Thuringian SPD minister told the“ Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung ”(Saturday). There are also vaccination opponents and conspiracy theorists, where the gray area to right-wing extremism begins.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution needs to review the movement’s “lateral thinking”: “You will not examine every individual, but the protagonists,” said the SPD politician. “It is clear that the protagonists have personal contacts with right-wing extremists. That is an indication of anti-constitutionality, but it is not enough. “If there is sufficient evidence that ‘thinking outside the box’ is an anti-constitutional organization, ‘then thinking outside the box’ should be taken into account by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution,” said Maier. “It’s not about speed, it’s about quality. Organizations can of course defend themselves against this, and it’s always bad when you lose in court.”