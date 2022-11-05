Mahou Shoujo Magical Destroyers (Magical Girl Magical Destroyers) releases new PV focusing on heroine Blue

Magical Lady Magical Destroyers PV screenshot. Pic credit score: Bibury Animation Studio

The Magical Destroyers launch date is confirmed to be in 2023.

On November 4, 2022, the official Twitter account for Jun Inagawa’s Magical Lady Magical Destroyers (Mahou Shoujo Magical Destroyers, also called Magical Lady Mad Destroyers and Magical Mad) unique anime launched a brand new trailer specializing in magical woman Blue.

The tweet teases, “Fly to this world! Magical Lady Blue!”

You’ll be able to watch the trailer on King Amusement Inventive’s official YouTube channel right here:

Voice actress Aimi performs magical woman Blue and offers you a sneak peek of her vocal efficiency within the video.

What’s the plot of Magical Lady Magical Destroyers?

n 2008, the emergence of a mysterious supernatural drive eliminates all otaku tradition in Japan from anime, video games, manga, music, and trains to cosplay. Anime merchandise is saved away in large warehouses, and “otaku” are suppressed for their very own “safety” and “well-being”. The Japanese individuals don’t query this new growth and act as if they have been brainwashed.

The SSC – a company charged with sustaining “order” seems to have worn out a lot of the otaku till in 2011 a bunch of individuals decides to rise in opposition to them. First, this group of resistance fighters, led by a younger revolutionary referred to as “Otaku Hero”, decides to retake the blockaded metropolis of Akiba.

Otaku Hero loves otaku tradition and loves the town Akiba. The resistance members name themselves the Akiba Revolutionary Military and have interaction in a fierce battle with the SCC and their chief Shobon. Serving to Otaku Hero are three magical women named Anarchy, Pink, and Blue, who all adore Otaku Hero.

Otaku Hero’s motto is, “Let’s battle collectively for a world the place chaos and order are destroyed and we are able to say we like what we like as a lot as we like! Let’s collect underneath the banner of freedom, my fellow otaku, and let the otaku counter-culture take again the tradition that has been stolen from you!”

Who’re the principle characters and forged?

Otaku Hero (performed by voice actor Makoto Furukawa) is the younger chief of the Akiba Revolutionary Military. He was an unusual otaku however as soon as the Otaku Tradition Safety Regulation was enacted he determined to stand up in opposition to the SSC as a way to reclaim his beloved otaku tradition. Though, Otaku Hero doesn’t have a “tremendous energy” his charisma and a robust sense of justice make him enticing to magical women and all types of otaku (fanatics).

Anarchy (performed by voice actress Fairouz Ai) is a fiery and passionate magical woman, who helps the Otaku Hero. Anarchy has a really aggressive nature and when her mood flares her foul mouth is revealed. Regardless of her wild demeanor she has a really variety coronary heart and can at all times give her all. Because of her “tsundere” persona, she is oftentimes misunderstood. So as to remodel right into a magical woman she shortly whips out her costume, which she retains saved in her backpack, and places it on with lightning velocity.

Blue (performed by voice actress Aimi) is a magical woman with a Kansai dialect, who is difficult to speak to. If Anarchy is a “tsundere” then Blue is certainly a “Yandere”. She seems to be calm, cool, and picked up, however her internal ideas are normally revolving round boys, relationship, and relationship websites. In a battle, she will be relied upon and she or he has the power to know Pink.

Pink (performed by voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa) is a magical woman who at all times wears a fuel masks. She is unable to talk and solely makes unusual “gobo-gobo” noises, which unusually sufficient Blue is ready to perceive. Pink loves cute issues and her dream is to work at a maid café and gown in cute costumes. She fights through the use of long-range assaults with syringes.

Who’re the manufacturing workforce members?

Magical Lady Magical Destroyers manufacturing workforce members embody:

Director – Hiroshi Ikehata (FLCL Progressive, Kiratto PriChan)

Animation – Bibury Animation Studio (Grisaia: Phantom Set off, The Quintessential Quintuplets, Azur Lane)

Assistant Director – Masao Kawase (Azure Striker Gunvolt motion director, Kiratto PriChan assistant director)

Scriptwriter – Daishiro Tanimura (Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet, Golden Kamuy episode scriptwriter)

Are you trying ahead to the anime Magical Lady Magical Destroyers? Viva la anime revolución! Tell us within the remark part under!