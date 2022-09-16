Key visual for Magical Girl Magical Destroyers. Pic credit: @magical-mad.com

The Magical Destroyers release date is confirmed to be in 2023.

On September 16, 2022, the official website and Twitter account for Jun Inagawa’s Magical Girl Magical Destroyers (Mahou Shoujo Magical Destroyers, also known as Magical Girl Mad Destroyers) original anime released a new trailer and revealed a new key visual.

Jun Inagawa, who came up with the anime’s original concept and story, is known for being an incredibly talented artist and music creator. The character designs he came up with for Magical Girl Magical Destroyers were inspired by concepts from his previous artistic works, which focus heavily on “magical girls”.

Jun Inagawa is also known for doing collaborations with fashion labels, such as his collaboration with the apparel brand Neighborhood where he created magical girl graphics for T-shirts.

Jun Inagawa X Neighborhood collab. Pic credit: @hypebeast.com/2020/6/jun-inagawa-neighborhood-artist-capsule-collection-collab

You can see the new key visual for Magical Girl Magical Destroyers here:

Key visual for the upcoming anime Magical Girl Magical Destroyers, featuring Otaku Hero, Anarchy (red hair), Blue and Pink. Pic credit: @magical-mad.com

The trailer highlights the heroine, magical girl Anarchy, reveals the main cast members, more staff, and hypes the anime’s 2023 premiere.

You can watch the trailer on King Amusement Creative’s official YouTube channel here:

Trailer highlighting magical girl Anarchy.

What is the plot of Magical Girl Magical Destroyers?

In 2008, the emergence of a mysterious supernatural force eliminates all otaku culture in Japan from anime, games, manga, music, and trains to cosplay. Anime merchandise is stored away in giant warehouses, and “otaku” are suppressed for their own “protection” and “well-being”. The Japanese people don’t question this new development and act as though they were brainwashed.

The SSC – an organization charged with maintaining “order” appears to have wiped out most of the otaku until in 2011 a group of people decides to rise against them. First, this group of resistance fighters, lead by a young revolutionary known as “Otaku Hero”, decides to retake the blockaded city of Akiba.

Otaku Hero loves otaku culture and loves the city Akiba. The resistance members call themselves the Akiba Revolutionary Army and engage in a fierce battle with the SCC and their leader Shobon. Helping Otaku Hero are three magical girls named Anarchy, Pink, and Blue, who all adore Otaku Hero.

Otaku Hero’s motto is, “Let’s fight together for a world where chaos and order are destroyed and we can say we like what we like as much as we like! Let’s gather under the banner of freedom, my fellow otaku, and let the otaku counter-culture take back the culture that has been stolen from you!”

Who are the main characters and cast?

Otaku Hero (played by voice actor Makoto Furukawa) is the young leader of the Akiba Revolutionary Army. He was an ordinary otaku but once the Otaku Culture Protection Law was enacted he decided to rise up against the SSC in order to reclaim his beloved otaku culture. Although, Otaku Hero doesn’t have a “super power” his charisma and strong sense of justice makes him attractive to magical girls and all kinds of otaku (enthusiasts).

Anarchy (played by voice actress Fairouz Ai) is a fiery and passionate magical girl, who supports the Otaku Hero. Anarchy has a very competitive nature and when her temper flares her foul mouth is revealed. Despite her wild demeanor she has a very kind heart and will always give her all. Due to her “tsundere” personality she is oftentimes misunderstood. In order to transform into a magical girl she quickly whips out her costume, which she keeps stored in her backpack, and puts it on with lightning speed.

Blue (played by voice actress Aimi) is a magical girl with a Kansai dialect, who is hard to talk to. If Anarchy is a “tsundere” then Blue is definitely a “Yandere”. She appears to be calm, cool, and collected, but her inner thoughts are usually revolving around boys, dating, and dating sites. In a fight, she can be relied upon and she has the ability to understand Pink.

Pink (played by voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa) is a magical girl who always wears a gas mask. She is unable to speak and only makes strange “gobo-gobo” noises, which strangely enough Blue is able to understand. Pink loves cute things and her dream is to work at a maid café and dress in cute costumes. She fights by using long-range attacks with syringes.

Who are the production team members?

Magical Girl Magical Destroyers production team members include:

Director – Hiroshi Ikehata (FLCL Progressive, Kiratto PriChan)

Animation – Bibury Animation Studio (Grisaia: Phantom Trigger, The Quintessential Quintuplets, Azur Lane)

Assistant Director – Masao Kawase (Azure Striker Gunvolt action director, Kiratto PriChan assistant director)

Scriptwriter – Daishiro Tanimura (Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet, Golden Kamuy episode scriptwriter)

Jun Inagawa directed a live-action teaser with Manjimaru Shimada playing the part of a “magical girl”. Ucary and the Valentine composed the music and graphic designer GUCCIMAZE designed the franchise’s logo. Udai was credited for the film and it was produced by Anan Kaminaka.

You can watch the live-action teaser video here:

Live-action Magical Girl Magical Destroyers teaser trailer.

Are you looking forward to the anime Magical Girl Magical Destroyers? Viva la anime revolución!