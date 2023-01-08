Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC’s top seed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs do not consider in merely wrapping up the AFC’s high seed. They need to have enjoyable doing it.

Late within the first half Saturday towards the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs huddled and spun in a circle, broke out into the shotgun with working again Jerick McKinnon taking a direct snap. He faked a handoff to Kadarius Toney and pitched to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who then threw to Toney for a 9-yard landing.

However, it did not depend. A holding penalty introduced again the play. The Chiefs then scored anyway to take full management of what grew to become a 31-13 victory.

The play known as the Snow Globe or Arctic Circle, relying on who’s requested. However, even when it did not depend, it underscored the Chiefs’ creativity and willingness to have enjoyable, even whereas enjoying for playoff positioning and per week off.

“We talked about it on the facet, ‘Let’s see if we are able to get some confusion going and toss stuff again.'” Mahomes mentioned. “It labored. We simply had the holding penalty. We bought some good issues going for the playoffs, and no matter we run has to work.”

That, Chiefs coach Andy Reid mentioned, was the underside line.

“You do (need to make it enjoyable), however you need to rating, too,” Reid mentioned. “It isn’t enjoyable once you’re not doing that.”

Virtually misplaced was the NFL report for complete yards in a season that Mahomes set. He handed for 202 yards and rushed for 29 towards the Raiders, giving him 5,608 complete yards this season. That surpassed the report of 5,562 yards set by Drew Brees in 2011 with the New Orleans Saints.

“Pat was on hearth,” Reid mentioned. “He is throwing these (statistics) on the market like they’re nothing.”

Greater than setting the mark, Mahomes helped guarantee the highest seed for the Chiefs (14-3) and a bye within the first spherical of the playoffs, which start subsequent weekend. Kansas Metropolis, nevertheless, is just not assured of home-field benefit all through the postseason.

As a result of Monday night time’s Buffalo-Cincinnati sport was canceled, the Chiefs might wind up enjoying the Payments or Bengals within the AFC championship on a impartial subject. The Buffalo-Cincinnati sport initially was postponed after Payments security Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. Hamlin stays in vital situation, however is bettering.

Story continues

This was the primary NFL sport performed since Hamlin was hospitalized. Each groups wore black shirts in warmups that learn “LOVE FOR DAMAR” along with his No. 3 within the center. Mahomes additionally wore a hoodie that had a drawing of the participant with “HAMLIN STRONG” beneath it.

As an alternative of a second of silence earlier than the sport, the Allegiant Stadium public-address announcer requested followers to cheer on Hamlin’s restoration.

“It was positively bizarre,” Mahomes mentioned of returning to the sphere. “It is a sport that you simply love, you play your whole life. It is introduced so many nice issues to you. However, clearly, with the state of affairs that occurred Monday night time with Damar, you continue to have that behind your thoughts. You need to be there for him, and there may be a lot stuff larger than soccer.”

The Chiefs matched their franchise report for regular-season victories, set in 2020, they usually set a group mark with their seventeenth consecutive sport of a minimum of 300 yards of offense.

The Raiders (6-11) ended their first season below coach Josh McDaniels with three consecutive losses and 4 defeats in 5 video games. They made the playoffs a 12 months in the past, however now face severe questions at quarterback, offensive line and all through the protection.

Jarrett Stidham began his second sport in a row rather than the sidelined Derek Carr, and this efficiency didn’t go practically in addition to the primary one. Stidham accomplished 22 of 36 passes for 219 yards with a landing and interception. He was sacked six instances.

Per week in the past, he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-34 time beyond regulation loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Stidham mentioned he hasn’t thought a lot about attempting to retain the beginning job subsequent season with the Raiders.

“Do I really feel like I am that caliber participant on this league?” he mentioned. “Completely. I simply tried to be prepared for my alternative these final two weeks and attempt to take full benefit of it.”

Raiders working again Josh Jacobs, who was coping with hip and indirect accidents in addition to a reported household emergency, was a game-day determination however performed. He rushed for 45 yards and will presumably win the NFL speeding title with 1,653 yards.

However Jacobs fell wanting the franchise speeding report of 1,759 yards set by Marcus Allen in 1985. This was probably Jacobs’ closing sport as a member of the Raiders as a result of his fifth-year choice was not picked up. His efficiency this season has given Las Vegas officers lots to think about.

NOTES

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton made 16 tackles, giving him 180 for the season and breaking the group report of 179 set by Derrick Johnson in 2011. … Kansas Metropolis working again Jerick McKinnon has caught a landing cross in six consecutive video games. He has 9 TDs complete over that span. … Chiefs rookie defensive finish George Karlaftis has 5½ sacks in seven video games. … Kansas Metropolis tight finish Travis Kelce caught six passes for 38 yards, giving him 110 receptions this season, only one off the Chiefs’ mark set by Tyreek Hill final season.

INJURIES

Chiefs: DE Frank Clark (groin) went out within the second quarter.

Raiders: CB Nate Hobbs (hand) and LB Harvey Langi (concussion) went out and didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Common season is over. Kansas Metropolis waits to see its opening playoff opponent.

Raiders: Las Vegas has some main choices to make with its roster now that its season is over.

___

