Magnificent CAGR Growth in Swab Market with Top Key Players- Puritan Medical Products SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG FL MEDICAL s.r.l Clean Cross Co.,Ltd. Neogen Corporation

Swab: Introduction

Swab is an absorbent wipe or pad that is used to clean wounds, apply medication, or collect specimens

Various types of swabs include cotton swabs, foam swabs, and non-woven swabs. Medical swabs are generally used to collect microbiological cultures. Swabs are rubbed onto the microbial area and subsequently, wiped across the culture plate where the bacteria on the swab may grow.

Increase in prevalence infectious diseases, rise in geriatric population, technological advancements, and an increase in government investment for the advancement of healthcare are expected to drive the swab market during the forecast period

Key Drivers of Global Swab Market

Increased prevalence of infectious diseases and rise in geriatric population is expected to drive the demand for swab during the forecast period. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study–2013, infectious diseases caused 9.2 million death across the globe in 2013.

Rise in funding for research on the diagnosis of infectious diseases is projected to drive the market during the forecast period

However, undeveloped health care infrastructure in emerging countries is likely to hamper the market in the next few years

Alcohol Swab Segment Expected to Dominate Global Market

Based on product, the global swab market can be divided into alcohol swab, cotton swab, dry swab, gauze swab, and others

The alcohol swab segment is anticipated to dominate the global swab market during the forecast period owing to high medical use of alcohol swab for collection of microbial samples in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and pathology laboratories. Furthermore, alcohol swabs are used to disinfect the skin before taking a swab sample.

Aluminum Shaft Segment Expected to Dominate Global Market

Based on shaft, the global swab market can be divided into aluminum shaft and polypropylene shaft.

The aluminum shaft segment is anticipated to dominate the global swab market during the forecast period due to its malleability. They can be easily used to collect the samples from ear, throat, nose, and other sensitive areas owing to the high flexibility of aluminum.

Saliva Test Segment Expected to Dominate Global Market

Based on test type, the global swab market can be divided into DNA test, urine test, saliva test, and others

The saliva test segment is anticipated to dominate the global swab market during the forecast period, as it is oral and systemic test for disease detection. Moreover, it is easily collected and stored and is ideal for early detection of disease, as it contains specific soluble biological markers.

Specimen Collection Segment Expected to Dominate Global Market

Based on application, the global swab market can be divided into specimen collection, disinfection, and others

The specimen collection segment is anticipated to dominate the global swab market during the forecast period, as swabs are extensively utilized for specimen collection for the detection of diseases

Hospital Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

In terms of end-user, the global swab market can be classified into pharmaceutical, microbiological laboratories, hospitals, clinics, and others

The hospitals segment is expected to account for a major share of the global swab market by 2030, as most patients prefer to visit hospitals in order to obtain treatment and diagnosis at the same place. Moreover, a larger number of diagnostic tests are conducted in hospitals as compared to that in other end-users.

North America to Offer Attractive Opportunities in the Global Swab Market

In terms of region, the global swab market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Presence of a large number of swab manufacturers, rise in infectious diseases, and technologically advanced research and treatment platforms in North America are key factors that are expected to drive the market in the region from 2020 to 2030

Europe followed North America in terms of share of the global swab market, due to the presence of leading national clinical laboratories, such as Eurofins Scientific, and easy accessibility of advanced instruments that can be used in diagnostic procedures for infectious diseases

Key Players Operating in Global Swab Market

The global swab market is fragmented with the presence of international and local players. Key players operating in the global swab market are:

Puritan Medical Products

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

FL MEDICAL s.r.l

Clean Cross Co.,Ltd.

Neogen Corporation

Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Unilever

GPC Medical

Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd.

Copan Diagnostics, Inc.

Medscape

AdvaCare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Global Swab Market: Research Scope

Global Swab Market, by Product

Alcohol Swab

Cotton Swab

Dry Swab

Gauze Swab

Others

Global Swab Market, by Shaft

Aluminum Shaft

Polypropylene Shaft

Others

Global Swab Market, by Test Type

DNA Test

Urine Test

Saliva Test

Others

Global Swab Market, by Application

Specimen Collection

Disinfection

Others

Global Swab Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical

Microbiological Laboratories

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Swab Market, by Region

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

