Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Emerging Factors, Future Demands, and Key Players

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – Overview

This report on the magnetic resonance imaging market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Magnetic resonance imaging equipment are used in the diagnosis of various critical diseases and disorders of vital organs, such as, spine, heart, and brain. Growth of the magnetic resonance imaging market is driven by rise in chronic health conditions among patient population, increase in geriatric and overall population with cardiac and neurological defects, rise in demand for advanced diagnostic technology for accurate diagnosis of life-threatening diseases, initiatives undertaken by governments, favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological advancements across the globe. Moreover, argumentative lifestyle habits and progressive rise in obese population, increased R&D investments contributing to new product launches, growing awareness about health care, along with economic growth in emerging markets and technological advancements in the medical devices industry are expected to drive the global magnetic resonance imaging market during the forecast period.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot providing information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on application, design, device type, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, in terms of geography, and market share analysis in terms of key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global magnetic resonance imaging market.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the global magnetic resonance imaging market has been segmented into spine, neurology, orthopedic, cardiovascular, head and neck, abdominal and prostate, and others. Based on design, the market has been categorized into open MRI and closed MRI. In terms of device type, the market has been classified into low-to-mid field MRI (below 1.5T), high field MRI (1.5T – 3.0T), very high field (4.0T – 5.0T), and ultra-high field MRI (6.0T and above). Based on end-user, the global magnetic resonance imaging market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic imaging centers. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global magnetic resonance imaging market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in these regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. This research study also covers the competitive scenario of the market in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global magnetic resonance imaging market based on various attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, application portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies covered in this report are – Esaote SpA, AllTech Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, GE Healthcare, and Magnetica.

