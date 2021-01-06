Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market 2020 rapid growth, Analysis, Application, type, forecast to 2025

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a scan which utilizes strong magnetic fields and radio waves for producing detailed images of the inside of the body. The MRI scanner is a large tube that contains powerful magnets, the patient lies inside the tube during the scan. An MRI scan can be used to examine almost any part of the body, which include brain and spinal cord, bones and joints, breasts, heart and blood vessels, and others. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the magnetic resonance imaging market. These stakeholders include hospitals, diagnostic centers, research institutes, academic institutes, medical device suppliers, market research and consulting firms.

The List of Companies – Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote SpA

FONAR

Hitachi, Ltd.

Aspect Imaging

NeuSOFT Technologies

Time Medical Holding

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the magnetic resonance imaging market by field strength, architecture, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Field Strength, Architecture, Application, and End User, The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global magnetic resonance imaging market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global magnetic resonance imaging market, based on the field strength into low field MRI systems, high-field MRI systems, and ultra-high-field MRI systems. The high-field MRI systems is the largest segment among the field strength segment in the magnetic resonance imaging market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The low-field MRI systems segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The low-field MRIs segment is also expected to dominate due to the attractive costs as they are two to three times less expensive to the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) than that of the high-field counterparts.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Field Strength

Low-Field MRI Systems

High-Field MRI Systems

Ultra-High Field MRI Systems

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Architecture

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – By Application

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others

The report analyzes factors affecting magnetic resonance imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key magnetic resonance imaging manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

