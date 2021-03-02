Magnetic Refrigeration Market 2021-2027 Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection | Major Players – SAMSUNG, Cooltech Applications, Camfridge, Whirlpool

A recently announced report titled Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027 by MarketDigits aims to deliver a detailed investigation of all necessary data related to the global market. Magnetic Refrigeration Industry Research Report is an in-depth and deep Research on the present condition of the Magnetic Refrigeration industry in the global market. Furthermore, this Report presents a detailed overview; cost structure, size, revenue, growth, share, dynamics, competitive analysis, Companies and Magnetic Refrigeration strategy & statistics analysis.

Market Analysis: Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market

Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 23.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5669.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 98.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing concerns of parking amid growth in the number of refrigerators.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the magnetic refrigeration market are Cooltech Applications (France), Camfridge Ltd (UK), Astronautics Corporation of America (US), Whirlpool Corporation (US), Haier lnc (China), BASF SE (Germany), eramet. (France), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), VACUUMSCHMELZE GMBH & CO. KG (Germany), and Sigma-Aldrich Co. l(US ).

Market Definition: Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market

Magnetic refrigeration is based on the principle of Magnetocaloric Effect (MCE). Magnetocaloric effect is a phenomenon where Magnetocaloric materials gets heated up when they are immersed in the magnetic field and cool down when removed from it, almost instantly. Magnetic refrigeration is safer, compact, and quieter and it is higher cooling efficient as compared to the traditional gas compression refrigeration. A series of the magnetization-demagnetization cycles to the magneto caloric alloys is applied in a magnetic refrigeration system.

Magnetic Refrigeration Market Drivers:

Low energy consumption by magnetic refrigeration systems is going to drive the growth of this market

Increasing focus on green technology is going to drive the growth of this market

Magnetic Refrigeration Market Restraints:

High cost of equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of magnetic refrigeration is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In 10 th September 2016, Cooltech Applications, S.A. S., a leading magnetic refrigeration company, launched its first commercial magnetic refrigeration system (MRS). The magnetic cooling system uses a water coolant instead of a refrigerant gas which is an innovative approach that consumes minimal energy and eco-friendly in nature.

On 5th January 2015, Haier, Astronautics, and BASF presented the first prototype of a magnetocaloric wine cooler at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas/Nevada. Partners demonstrate the functional principle of innovative technology for energy efficient cooling.

Research Methodology: Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

The global Magnetic Refrigeration Market report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands in the market place.

Magnetic Refrigeration Market Reports – Table of Contents

