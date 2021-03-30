Magnetic Materials Market Competitive Landscape Forecasts to 2027: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends

Request Free Sample Copy of Magnetic Materials Market Research Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3247

The comprehensive analysis of the Magnetic Materials market is forecast to reach USD 143.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global magnetic materials market demand is anticipated to augment on account of the increasing need for power generation and miniaturization devices like generators in the wind and hydro-powered turbines over the forecasted period. In addition, the industry is expected to be driven by the growing automotive industry, which uses magnets in various components such as pollution control, alternators, and gearbox. However, volatile prices of rare-earth metals, including samarium, dysprosium, and neodymium used in the production of magnetic materials, are expected to act as a key market restraint. The rise in application range owing to the development of new technologies is anticipated to open new avenues for the global magnetic materials sector over the forecasted period.

The Magnetic Materials research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.