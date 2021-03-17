Magnetic Drive Coupling Market 2021-28, type, application with ABB, DST, Eagle Burgmann

A magnetic coupling is a coupling that transfers torque from one shaft to another, but using a magnetic field rather than a physical mechanical connection. Magnetic shaft couplings preclude the use of shaft seals, which eventually wear out and fail from the sliding of two surfaces against each another.

Magnetic Drive refers to the coupling between the wet end of the pump and the motor. In direct drive pumps, the impeller of the pump is attached to the shaft of the motor, and this design depends on the shaft seal to contain the chemical.

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market Key Players:-

ABB

DST

EagleBurgmann

Rexnord

Tridelta

CENTA

Dexter

MagnaDrive

Magnetic Technologies

KTR Corporation

JBJ

Ringfeder Power Transmission

MMC Magnetics

SDP&SI

OEP Couplings

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market by Type:-

Disc-type Coupling

Synchronous Coupling

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market by End-users:-

Petrochemical

Electronic

Others

Food Processing

Others

Global Magnetic Drive Coupling Market by Region analysis:-

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o South America

o Middle East and Africa

