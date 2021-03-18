Magnetic Beads Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Opportunity during 2021 to 2027 TAIYO YUDEN, YAGEO, Laird PLC

The newly added report by Data Bridge Market Research entitled Global Magnetic Beads Market 2021 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application and Forecast gives productive ideas, updated information with the latest market intelligence and which supports with the strategic investment decisions. The exploration investigators give a detailed depiction of the value chain and its wholesaler network’s examination. This market study gives far reaching information that improves the understanding, scope, and utilization of this report. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, technological innovations and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

Magnetic beads market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 2,357.34 million by 2027 from USD 1,382.30 million in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 6.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing application scope from therapeutic and diagnostic has been directly impacting the growth of magnetic beads market.

The major players covered in Magnetic Beads are:

TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd

YAGEO

Laird PLC

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratries, Inc

Abraxis

Max Echo

Sunlord

Microgate

Zhenhua Fu Electronics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TDK, Murata

Chilisin

Bourns

Merck KGaA

Samsung

Tecstar

Magnetic Beads Market Segmentation:

By Product (Lead Magnetic Bead, Lead Magnetic PC Bead, SMD Multilayer Ferrite Chip Beads)

By Type (Cells, Pathogenic Microorganisms, Nucleic Acids, Peptide, Protein, Others),

By Application (Cell Separation & Cell Expansion, Exosome Analysis, Protein Sample Prep & Protein Isolation, IVD Assay Development, Nucleic Acid Isolation, Others)

By End-User (LCD TV, LCD Monitor, Smartphone, Portable Computers, Bioresearch, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Digital Boxes, Automotive Electronics, Others)

Magnetic Beads Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Competitive Landscape and Magnetic Beads Market Share Analysis

Magnetic beads market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to magnetic beads market.

Global Magnetic Beads Market Scope and Market Size

Based on product, the magnetic beads market is segmented into lead magnetic bead, lead magnetic pc bead and SMD multilayer ferrite chip beads.

On the basis of type, the magnetic beads market is segmented into cells, pathogenic microorganisms, nucleic acids, peptide, protein and others.

Based on application, the magnetic beads market is segmented into cell separation & cell expansion, exosome analysis, protein sample prep & protein isolation, IVD assay development, nucleic acid isolation and others.

Magnetic beads market has also been segmented based on the end-user into LCD TV, LCD monitor, smartphone, portable computers, bioresearch, in-vitro diagnostics, digital boxes, automotive electronics and others.

