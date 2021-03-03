Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

Latest market research report on Global Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder market.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce magnesium olivine sand powder product, mainly concentrating in India, China and Europe. The main market players are Unimin, Dakduklu Minerals, Thermolith SA, Eryas, Egamin, Ore-Met, Xinmi Xinxin, Xixia Yuchenng, Xixia Sheng Metallurgical Material, etc. The production of magnesium olivine sand powder will increase from 672 K MT in 2011 to 879 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 4.30%. Global magnesium olivine sand powder capacity utilization rate remained at around 80.18% in 2015.In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.There are three major size of magnesium olivine sand powder; 100-270 mesh products occupied the largest market, with the market share of 62.33% in 2015. Magnesium olivine sand powder is widely consumed in refractory industries for producing basic refractory products along with dead burnt magnesite. With the development of economy, these industries will need more magnesium olivine sand powder. So, magnesium olivine sand powder has a huge market potential in the future.The major raw material for magnesium olivine sand powder is nature olivine [(Mg, Fe) 2•SiO4]. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of magnesium olivine sand powder industry.We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The mineral olivine is a magnesium iron silicate with the formula (Mg+2, Fe+2)2SiO4. Thus it is a type of nesosilicate or orthosilicate. It is a common mineral in the Earth’s subsurface but weathers quickly on the surface. This report focuses on its sand and powder.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder market include:

Dakduklu Minerals

Industrial Minerals & Refractories

Shaanxi Sanyuan Minerals

Egamin

Sibelco

Ore-Met

Xinmi Xinxin

Xixia Yuchenng Co., Ltd.

Thermolith SA

Eryas

Xixia Jinyu Kuangye

Steinsvik Olivin

Scangrit

Xixia Sheng Metallurgical Material

Unimin

LTC

Unique Enterprises

On the basis of application, the Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder market is segmented into:

Foundry Molding Sand

Metallurgical Auxiliary Material

High-temperature Refractory

Others

Market Segments by Type

30-100 mesh

100-270 mesh

270-325 mesh

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market in Major Countries

7 North America Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market Intended Audience:

– Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder manufacturers

– Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder industry associations

– Product managers, Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market?

What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market?

What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market?

What’s Market Analysis of Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?

What Is Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?

What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

