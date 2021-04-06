Magnesium Alloy Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025| Magontec Industry Ltd, Nanjing Welbow Metals Co. Ltd (RSM), Shanghai Regal Magnesium Limited Company

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Magnesium Alloy Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Magnesium Alloy investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The magnesium alloy market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 4%, globally, during the forecast period.

The Magnesium Alloy market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Magontec Industry Ltd, Nanjing Welbow Metals Co. Ltd (RSM), Shanghai Regal Magnesium Limited Company, Hydro Magnesium, Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd, US Magnesium LLC, Salzgitter Magnesium-Technologie GmbH, Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd, Jinwantong Magnesium Industry Co. Ltd, Smiths Advanced Metals, Rima Group, Advanced Magnesium Alloys Corporation (AMACOR), Nippon Kinzoku Amongst Others.

The increasing production activities of engineering components for weight reduction purposes without compromising on the overall strength and the growing need for vibration damping capacity are driving the market growth. Magnesium alloy faces competition from other products, which is expected to hinder the market growth of magnesium alloy as a structural material.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Manufacturing Industries

– The applications of magnesium alloys offer various benefits. They are employed in the engine block and wheels production, which, in turn, supports weight reduction, especially for sports cars.

– Automotive manufacturers have been using magnesium alloys in production to reduce weight, thereby, increasing the fuel efficiency and performance of automobiles. Magnesium alloys are preferred in engine blocks, as they are resistant to higher temperatures.

– Many large automotive manufacturers, like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Jaguar, Fiat, and Kia Motors Corporation, have already replaced steel and aluminum with magnesium alloys in their vehicles.

– Magnesium alloys possess excellent impact resistance, and they absorb shocks and vibrations while traveling, in turn, providing a subtle and comfortable drive to the consumers. Magnesium alloys are also eco-friendly, as these alloys are recyclable.

