Maggot Debridement Market Status: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2028

A debridement is a form of therapeutic wound treatment in which sterile or disinfected larvae of certain blowfly species are used to remove metabolic waste, non-vitalized tissue, pus, slough, on the wound and promote healing. Moreover, maggot debridement is a safe, effective, and controlled method of healing chronic wounds by debridement and disinfection.

The maggot debridement market’s growth is majorly owing to the increasing number of acute wounds, including surgical wounds and burn injuries, and rising surgeries globally. However, the high cost of products for therapy is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The maggot debridement market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. On the basis of type, the maggot debridement market is divided loose larva and biobags. Based on end user, the maggot debridement market can be segmented as hospitals, clinics, wound care centres and others.

Maggot Debridement Market Key Player Analysis By:

Braun Melsungen AG

3M

Baxter International Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

BioMonde

Coloplast Corp

Arobella Medical, LLC

Smith & Nephew plc

Monarch Labs

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co.

