Maestro César Batalha has died: author of “Eu vi um sapo” and “A Todos um Bom Natal”

Conductor, composer, organist and teacher has received several national and international awards throughout his career.

The funeral will take place on Sunday.

Conductor César Batalha died on Friday at the age of 76 in a Lisbon hospital, according to official sources. The composer, author of works known to the public and sung by several generations such as “Eu vi um sapo” or “A todos um bom Natal”, founded the Coro de Santo Amaro de Oeiras in 1960 at the age of only 15 years old.

The Municipality of Oeiras posted a “death mourning” note on its website from the author of the city’s anthem, whose Municipal Hall is named after the conductor.

According to a letter of condolence from the Coro de Santo Amaro de Oeiras, César Batalha had been hospitalized for a few days at the Egas Moniz Hospital in Lisbon, where he died at 10 p.m. on Friday 14 January.

Conductor, composer, organist and teacher, César Batalha has received several national and international awards throughout his career, including Best Choir of the Year (1980) and the Medal of Artistic Merit of the Municipality of Oeiras (1981).

The vigil begins on Sunday 16 January at 11:30 am in the church of Nova Oeiras and the funeral mass will be on Monday 17 January at 9:30 am.