“Madres Paralelas”: Trailer for Pedro Almodóvar’s new film with Penélope Cruz

It will celebrate its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which takes place in September.

Penelope Cruz will be the main character.

His latest project, the short film “A Voz Humana”, has just premiered in Portuguese cinemas, but there is already news from Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. “Madres Paralelas”, his new film, opens this year’s edition of the Venice Film Festival in September – and already has a trailer.

Starring Penélope Cruz (this is the eighth time they have worked together), the film focuses on motherhood, family, and the feminine universe – themes that Almodóvar has explored extensively throughout his career.

The cast also includes Rossy de Palma, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Daniela Santiago, Milena Smit, Julieta Serrano and Israel Elejalde. The recordings took place in Madrid and the surrounding area from March this year. Pedro Almodóvar’s last feature film was the acclaimed “Dor e Glória”, which premiered in 2019.