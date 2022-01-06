Madonna’s eldest son is a painter – and is inspired by the works of Paula Rego

Madonna’s eldest son is a painter – and is inspired by the works of Paula Rego

Madonna’s eldest son is a painter – and is inspired by the works of Paula Rego

Rocco Ritchie has exhibited and sold paintings under the pseudonym Rhed. His true identity was recently revealed.

Madonna is the mother of Rocco Ritchie.

Rhed was a mysterious aspiring artist who had exhibited regularly at the Tanya Baxter Contemporary Gallery in London, selling paintings for several thousand euros and attracting international stars like Madonna.

The story became even more surprising when Page Six magazine revealed Rhed’s true identity. The artist is 21-year-old Rocco Ritchie, Madonna’s eldest son – whose father is director Guy Ritchie.

Rocco grew up between New York and London, studied at Central Saint Martins and the Royal Drawing School. In 2020, Madonna and Guy Ritchie even met at the Tanya Baxter Gallery to see their son’s exhibition.

Rhed paints expressionist paintings of human figures, often in bright colors and with abstract backgrounds. His greatest inspirations and references include the Portuguese Paula Rego and artists such as Francis Bacon, Helmut Newton and Lucian Freud.

“With a diverse cultural background, with a childhood between New York and London, her pictures express an engaging mixture of innocence and self-confidence,” describes the curator of the gallery in which she exhibited, Tanya Baxter, and compared her work with names such as Banksy or Jean-Michel Basquiat.

According to an article in the British newspaper “The Guardian”, Rocco Ritchie’s work was simultaneously devalued and praised by several art critics. Several of his works can be found online, some of which sell for over € 22,000.

“Madame Bicyclette” is one of the pieces.