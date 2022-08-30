Vueko from Made in Abyss season 2. Pic credit score: Studio Kinema Citrus

The twelfth and last episode of Made In Abyss Season 2 (Made in Abyss: The Golden Metropolis of the Scorching Solar) has been delayed.

Reasonably than popping out on September 21, 2022, Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 12 will now air as a “1 hour particular” on September 28, 2022. Nonetheless, a particular program associated to the anime sequence will nonetheless be airing within the Japanese TV time slot on September 21, 2022.

It was additionally introduced {that a} pre-screening occasion for Made in Abyss: The Golden Metropolis of the Scorching Solar Episode 12 can be held at EJ Anime Theater in Shinjuku on September 25, 2022. Miyu Tomita (function of Rico), Mariya Ise (function of Reg), Shiori Izawa (function of Nanachi), and Kevin Penkin (music composer) can be on the occasion. You’ll be able to take a look at this hyperlink for extra info on the occasion.

Made in Abyss Season 2 is at the moment airing on ATX, Tokyo MX, BS11, Solar TV, TBS Kyoto, TV Aichi and Saga TV. HIDIVE is streaming the anime with English subtitles as new episodes launch in Japan.

HIDIVE has additionally introduced that it’ll premiere Made in Abyss Season 2 English Dub at 12:30 AM EST (16:30 UTC) on August 31, 2022. You’ll be able to take a look at our protection of the English dub right here.

Made In Abyss Season 2 OST

The Unique Sound Observe of Made in Abyss: The Golden Metropolis of the Scorching Solar by Kevin Penkin is about to launch available in the market on October 26, 2022. A jacket for the music CD has been launched.

The Made In Abyss Season 2 OP theme tune is “Katachi” by Riko Azuna, and the ED theme tune is “Countless Embrace” by MYTH&ROID.

Made in Abyss sport launch date

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling, the online game adaptation of the manga sequence Made in Abyss, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Change, and PC through Steam on September 2, 2022.

Spike Chunsoft describes the sport as:

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is an Motion RPG during which gamers themselves descend into the world of the Abyss and develop by their expertise in its depths. The sport, supervised by authentic sequence creator Akihito Tsukushi, recreates the world of the Abyss in 3D, together with battles with creatures, gathering relics, and “The Curse of the Abyss”. Followers are certain to benefit from the darkish fantasy that is still true to the distinctive taste of the unique work.

