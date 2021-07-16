“Madame X”: There is already a teaser for Madonna’s documentary that was filmed in Lisbon

It’s a production that shows the backstage area of ​​the singer’s last album tour, which was heavily influenced by her experience here.

“Madame X” was presented between 2019 and 2020.

The documentary “Madame X”, recorded in Lisbon, will premiere on October 8th, showing Madonna’s appearances at the Coliseu dos Recreios behind the scenes – when she presented the album of the same name, which was heavily influenced by the singer’s experiences in the country.

This Thursday, July 15th, the project’s teaser was published. The production is from Paramount + but will be broadcast in Portugal on MTV. This is the first time the aesthetics and imagery used in the shows are presented to the public.

The tour passed through ten cities between late 2019 and early 2020, and fans were prohibited from sharing videos or photos on social media using their cell phones. The tour was also marred by a physical injury to Madonna that forced her to cancel some shows.