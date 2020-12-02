MAD investigates possible civilians of the German armed forces | Free press

Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer has decided to crack down on extremists in the Bundeswehr. Now there are several suspicious cases in just one division of the Bundeswehr administration.

Berlin / Ulm (dpa) – The Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD) is investigating several employees of the Federal Armed Forces purchasing office because of possible membership of the so-called Reichsburgers or self-administrators.

All suspects work in the Ulm regional office of the agency’s quality management department, including the head, the Ministry of Defense said. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer assured that any indication that members of the Bundeswehr were close to the citizens of the Reich would be followed consistently. “We are not leaving the smallest room in the Bundeswehr to the enemies of the constitution,” said the CDU leader. First, the newspaper “Bild” reported on the investigation.

Reich citizens and self-governors are groups or even individuals who do not recognize the German state, its legal system, governments, parliaments and the police. According to the ministry, the investigation has been running since the end of 2019. A total of eight suspects were interrogated by the MAD on Tuesday. The initial results confirm the suspicious facts, according to a letter from Secretary of State Peter Tauber to representatives of the Bundestag Defense Committee, which is available to the German press agency. The investigations will continue on Wednesday.

According to Tauber, the data carriers are also secured, which are now being evaluated. The superiors of those affected have started disciplinary investigations. The main suspects were denied access to their jobs with immediate effect.

In the Bundeswehr, there have been repeated right-wing extremist incidents in recent months. In May, the MAD found an increase in right-wing extremist suspected cases in its first annual report, but no networks in the Bundeswehr. The MAD has brought to light 14 extremists, including 8 right-wing extremists, 4 Islamists and 2 so-called Reich citizens / self-governors. In the past year, a total of 7 extremists were exposed, including 4 right-wing extremists and 3 Islamists.

Long ago, Kramp-Karrenbauer had pledged to deal with extremists in the Bundeswehr and, among other things, initiated a reform of the special forces command. “Extremism and a lack of loyalty to shared values ​​is and will remain incompatible with our mission as well as with the principles of camaraderie and collegiality,” she said Tuesday.