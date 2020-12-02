Macular Edema Market Leading Countries, Challenges, Five Forces Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Forecast to 2027

COVID-19 impact analysis on the Macular Edema Market 2020 – 2027

Increase in the prevalence and incidence of diabetes has increased the risk of diabetic macular edema, making it the major driver of the market. Furthermore, increased use of off-label drugs, such as Avastin (bevacizumab) by Roche, and the emergence of new drugs in the market further boost the market growth. Moreover, recently two drugs Ozurdex manufactured by Allergan and Lucentis developed by Roche and Novartis, which are used for the treatment of macular edema, received regulatory approvals, thus boosting the market growth. Furthermore, rise in funding for the R&D activities to tackle the burden of these chronic diseases by medical organizations and pharmaceuticals companies boosts the market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major players, such as Acucela Inc., BCN Peptides, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aerpio Therapeutics, Inc., Amakem NV, Biomar Microbial Technologies, Antisense Therapeutics Limited, Charlesson LLC., Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Coherus BioSciences, are also provided in this report.

The global macular edema market is segmented based on type, end user, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into cystoid macular edema and diabetic macular edema. Based on end user, it is divided into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, research institutes, and contract research organizations. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Macular Edema Market Key Segments:

By Type

Cystoid Macular Edema

Diabetic Macular Edema

By End User

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics through 2017-2023 in the global macular edema market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2017 to 2023, in terms of value.

Competitive intelligence helps to understand the competitive scenario across the geographies.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within market is provided with key dynamic factors that help understand the market behavior.

