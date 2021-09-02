Macron finally accepts McFly and Carlito’s challenge, Internet users go wild (22 tweets)

On this day of September 2, 2021, Emmanuel Macron posted a video on social networks to wish all French people a good start. This video has been viewed many times by internet users and you can explore it for yourself if you haven’t already. If there is so much talk about this video, it is also because the President of the Republic honored his bet with YouTubers McFly and Carlito by showing the faces of the two YouTubers in a frame in an official statement. See instead:

Good start! pic.twitter.com/IwYW5qVZcz

September 2, 2021

Internet users have therefore visited Twitter to share their feelings after watching this video and as you will see some have strong opinions on the matter.

1)

No you are not dreaming! Emmanuel Macron has just posted the portraits of @levraimcfly and @Raphael_Carlier in his last video. The president had promised to show the duo’s portrait at a public speech. @ Europe1 pic.twitter.com/BCioHjvUEz

2)

It shows that he has the death of having to show the frame of mcfly and carlito ptdrr, we saw it for 10 seconds https://t.co/P7WJpeqq9E

3)

Looks like he had to incorporate mcfly and carlito into his speech, like it was an improvised freestyle https://t.co/ILMm6TmEhI

4)

The frame contains a picture of Mcfly and Carlito, I just woke up, I have never been so confused and triggered in my life https://t.co/eQWUAxijkZ

5)

MCFLY AND CARLITO PICTURES I PLEUUUUREE https://t.co/bnKw5Ki6ii

6)

I died his challenge was to have the photo of @levraimcfly and @Raphael_Carlier during his July 14th speech, they finally appear for 2 seconds on a twitter video at the start of the school year https://t.co/eOpLeGR0BJ

7)

He was like that when he showed mcfly and carlito pic.twitter.com/7a8vDJg3wL

8th)

He does it I’ve wanted to see this for a long time @levraimcfly @Raphael_Carlier @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/G1LlgqAPd5

9)

You are mischievous Mr @EmmanuelMacron @levraimcfly @Raphael_Carlier pic.twitter.com/QBBJjHXWmN

10)

But I must have missed something …

among the barrier gestures:

“The famous song of our friends Mac fly and Carlito”

Tell me we will wake up! pic.twitter.com/w1OlxgDry2

11)

Mdrr sees himself, he has the opportunity to show the portrait of MCfly and carlito https://t.co/RGVOaoEc9W

12)

And so Macron was the best president in history pic.twitter.com/65I1CXs6vM

13)

He had to do it during a speech … pic.twitter.com/OLc64dlukj

14)

Mdrrr we really are an inexplicable country

fifteen)

It’s as heartbreaking as the picture of France

16)

Looks like he’s doing a product placement

17)

Waiting for the portrait of McFly and Carlito I wasn’t expecting anything, but I’m still disappointed

18)

“Our friends McFly and Carlito …”. Macron, it’s like the old shitty friends, we didn’t expect anything more, but we are still disappointed https://t.co/j3txJIvuxP

19)

The problem is that if you do this during a Covid-Bah speech, it is disrespectful to the deceased and their families, and the same goes for the ceasefire

20)

The 6th world power is better on Tiktok than on the front

21)

Scratch votes for the next election pic.twitter.com/5k1MNI8XyI

22)

He felt ashamed of his political career by showing the frame

And anyone who wants to follow the news from McFly and Carlito knows that the two Youtubers are currently preparing for the “most difficult challenge of their careers”.