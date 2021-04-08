Macrolide Antibiotics Market is anticipated growth at a CAGR +8%: Merck, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Fresenius Kabi

Macrolide Antibiotics Market is anticipated growth at a CAGR +8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

The macrolides are a class of natural products that consist of a large macrocyclic lactone ring to which one or more deoxy sugars, usually cladinose and desosamine, may be attached. The lactone rings are usually 14-, 15-, or 16-membered. Macrolides belong to the polyketide class of natural products.

Macrolides are a class of antibiotic that includes erythromycin, roxithromycin, azithromycin and clarithromycin. They are useful in treating respiratory, skin, soft tissue, sexually transmitted, H. pylori and atypical mycobacterial infections.

Macrolide antibiotics inhibit protein synthesis by targeting the bacterial ribosome. They bind at the nascent peptide exit tunnel and partially occlude it. Thus, macrolides have been viewed as ‘tunnel plugs’ that stop the synthesis of every protein.

Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market Key players:-

Merck

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Fresenius Kabi

Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market-

By type:-

Azithromycin

Clarithromycin

Erythromycin

Fidaxomicin

Telithromycin

By application:-

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Geography of Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market Report Table of Contain (TOC):-

Global market overview Market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of Macrolide Antibiotics Market (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market manufacturing cost analysis Industrial Chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast 2021-2028 Conclusion of the Global Macrolide Antibiotics Market Appendix

